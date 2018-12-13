Celtic 1-2 Salzburg: Scottish champions squeeze into Europa League last 32

Moanes Dabbur opens the scoring for Salzburg

Celtic scraped into the last 32 of the Europa League on a night of astonishing drama thanks to a late Rosenborg goal in Leipzig.

With Celtic two-down to Salzburg - and Leipzig ahead - the below-par Scottish champions were heading out, until Tore Reginiussen's shock equaliser four minutes from time.

Goals from Moanes Dabbur and Frederik Gulbrandsen - after a horrible Craig Gordon error - had group winners Salzburg in command in Glasgow.

Olivier Ntcham pulled a goal back at the death, scoring the rebound after missing a penalty, but it was Reginiussen's late strike for the section's bottom side that would prove pivotal.

Celtic lost captain Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie to injury as they chased the game against last year's semi-finalists.

The Parkhead side finish their group campaign on nine points behind winners Salzburg, with the pair going into Monday's last 32 draw at midday GMT.

