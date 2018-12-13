Match ends, Celtic 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2.
Celtic 1-2 Salzburg: Scottish champions squeeze into Europa League last 32
Celtic scraped into the last 32 of the Europa League on a night of astonishing drama thanks to a late Rosenborg goal in Leipzig.
With Celtic two-down to Salzburg - and Leipzig ahead - the below-par Scottish champions were heading out, until Tore Reginiussen's shock equaliser four minutes from time.
Goals from Moanes Dabbur and Frederik Gulbrandsen - after a horrible Craig Gordon error - had group winners Salzburg in command in Glasgow.
Olivier Ntcham pulled a goal back at the death, scoring the rebound after missing a penalty, but it was Reginiussen's late strike for the section's bottom side that would prove pivotal.
Celtic lost captain Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie to injury as they chased the game against last year's semi-finalists.
The Parkhead side finish their group campaign on nine points behind winners Salzburg, with the pair going into Monday's last 32 draw at midday GMT.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23LustigSubstituted forAjerat 21'minutes
- 5Simunovic
- 32BenkovicBooked at 88mins
- 63Tierney
- 49Forrest
- 42McGregor
- 18Rogic
- 11SinclairSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 17ChristieSubstituted forNtchamat 58'minutes
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 3Izaguirre
- 8Brown
- 15Hayes
- 16Morgan
- 21Ntcham
- 29Bain
- 35Ajer
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15RamalhoBooked at 87mins
- 6OnguénéBooked at 19mins
- 17Ulmer
- 8Samassekou
- 45MwepuSubstituted forLeitgebat 80'minutes
- 16Junuzovic
- 18MinaminoSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 74'minutes
- 9DabburSubstituted forPrevljakat 90+1'minutes
- 13Wolf
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 11Prevljak
- 20Daka
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 24Leitgeb
- 34Pongracic
- 55Todorovic
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Celtic. Filip Benkovic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Foul by Smail Prevljak (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Jozo Simunovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Benkovic (Celtic).
Attempt blocked. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Smail Prevljak replaces Munas Dabbur.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Benkovic with a headed pass.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alexander Walke.
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Filip Benkovic (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Filip Benkovic following a corner.
Attempt missed. Filip Benkovic (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Diadie Samassekou.
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Christoph Leitgeb replaces Enock Mwepu.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Fredrik Gulbrandsen replaces Takumi Minamino.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Hannes Wolf tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Craig Gordon.
Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Enock Mwepu.
Attempt missed. Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.