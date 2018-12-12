Europa League - Group G
Rapid Vienna17:55Rangers
Venue: Allianz Stadion

Rapid Vienna v Rangers: It's more of a 50-50 match - Steven Gerrard

Rangers beat Rapid Vienna 3-1 at Ibrox in September

Steven Gerrard says the must-win nature of Rangers' Europa League visit to Rapid Vienna suits his team.

Victory in Austria will guarantee progress to the knockout stage, while the hosts need just a point.

The Ibrox side picked up their only Group G win against Rapid at Ibrox back in September.

"We believe Rapid will come out and attack us and we're expecting a positive performance with a vocal fan base behind them," said Gerrard.

"We don't expect them to sit deep and contain and look to spoil like (we've faced) in the last two matches. This game will suit us.

"It's more of a 50-50 match. We have major respect for the opposition. Like ourselves, Rapid were the underdogs to progress and it's a fantastic game for both teams."

Domestically, Rapid trail leaders Salzburg by 25 points just 17 games into their Bundesliga campaign but they are the only side to have gathered two wins in a tight group littered with draws.

Rangers have endured their own frustrations of late, picking up just one point from league games against Aberdeen and Dundee.

"The last two performances, I don't think we've shown the true Rangers, nor the standards we've set since the start of the season," added Gerrard, who is without the injured Ryan Kent and the suspended Daniel Candeias.

'Rangers are under more pressure'

Head coach Dietmar Kuhbauer took the reigns at Rapid in the days before the Ibrox meeting on match day two.

And he believes his players are in a better place physically than that night where they shipped two late goals in a 3-1 loss.

"It'll be physical but we are prepared for that," he said. "We have to be ready from the first minute, me as the coach, I don't have to motivate, the players know they can achieve something special and I think that is enough motivation.

"The physical condition is better, we can see that, we're scoring winning goals in the last minute. It's important to be able to play for the whole 90 minutes which we couldn't do at Ibrox.

"To play for one point would be dangerous. We must impose our own game. I think Rangers are under more pressure as they have to win."

With the pitch at the Allianz Stadion badly rutted, Rangers were denied the chance to train on it but Gerrard said: "I don't see it as a big problem.

"I think it's a sensible decision because having looked at the pitch it does look quite wet. For both teams it's sensible to keep it in the best shape it can be because it's going to be a huge match.

"The pitch won't change. It is what it is and we have to go out there and give it our best shot."

Table

MATCH STATS

  • SK Rapid Wien have lost all three of their previous meetings with Rangers, including a 1-3 defeat in the reverse fixture on MD2.
  • Rangers have only lost one of their six previous meetings with Austrian sides (W5), though it was in their last such away game (0-2 v Sturm Graz in October 2000).
  • Rapid Wien have lost 22 Europa League matches since the competition was rebranded in 2009-10; more than any other side.
  • Rangers have won just one of their past 19 away games in European competition (including qualifiers), a 1-0 win at Croatian side NK Osijek in qualifying for this season's Europa League (D12 L6).
  • Rangers' 3-1 win over Rapid Wien at Ibrox in October remains their only ever victory in the Europa League since the competition was rebranded in 2009-10 (P9 W1 D6 L2).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th December 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen5311118310
2Zürich53026519
3AEK Larnaca512257-25
4Ludogorets503246-23

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg55001551015
2Celtic530256-19
3RB Leipzig52038716
4Rosenborg5005313-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg532063311
2Slavia Prague521223-17
3FC Copenhagen512234-15
4Bordeaux511356-14

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb5410113813
2Fenerbahçe52217618
3Spartak Trnava511337-44
4Anderlecht502327-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal5410112913
2Sporting5311103710
3Vorskla Poltava5104410-63
4FK Qarabag5104212-103

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis532072511
2AC Milan5311116510
3Olympiakos52128537
4F91 Dudelange5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal514010557
2Rapid Vienna521259-47
3Rangers51318716
4Spartak Moscow5122810-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt55001541115
2Lazio530289-19
3Apollon Limassol511379-24
4Marseille5014513-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk522110828
2Besiktas5212910-17
3Malmö FF51316606
4Sarpsborg 08512289-15

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar540185312
2Sevilla530215699
3Standard Liege530279-29
4Akhisarspor5005414-100

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev5320106411
2FC Astana52217528
3Rennes520358-36
4FK Jablonec502358-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5500101915
2BATE Borisov520368-26
3MOL Vidi520335-26
4PAOK Salonika510449-53
View full Europa League tables

