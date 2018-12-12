Champions League - Group H
Valencia2Man Utd1

Valencia 2-1 Man Utd: Champions League defeat for Jose Mourinho's side

By Patrick Jennings

BBC Sport

Valencia v Manchester United
Manchester United were aiming to win a third consecutive Champions League away game

Manchester United slumped to a limp defeat in Valencia as Paul Pogba's glaring miss and Phil Jones' own goal ensured they missed the chance to win Champions League Group H.

United were already assured of qualification for the knockout stages, and a win would have taken them above Juventus, who were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by Young Boys of Switzerland.

But Jose Mourinho's side put in a poor performance and were well beaten by a team, 15th in the Spanish top flight, who named an experimental line-up as they were already certain of finishing third.

Carlos Soler pounced on Jones' headed clearance to strike home a fizzing low finish amid slack marking for Valencia's opener.

And Jones was badly at fault for the second after the break as he diverted a through ball past Sergio Romero from outside his own box, when the United keeper had left his line to claim the ball.

That disastrous error followed a remarkable miss by Pogba in the first half, when the France midfielder somehow stabbed wide from four yards out after Marouane Fellaini's knockdown at a corner.

Three second-half substitutes combined to earn a late consolation, as Marcus Rashford headed home Ashley Young's cross after Jesse Lingard kept the ball in play.

Juan Mata then almost grabbed an equaliser as he fired a volley wide from inside the box after Pogba's smart chip over the defence.

But defeat means United will play a group winner in the knockout stage, one of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Had United finished top, they would have played one of Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 21Piccini
  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 15Latorre GruesoBooked at 28minsSubstituted forGarayat 51'minutes
  • 8Soler
  • 10Parejo
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 11CheryshevSubstituted forTorresat 66'minutes
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forRodrigoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Coquelin
  • 18Wass
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20Torres
  • 24Garay
  • 34Lee

Man Utd

  • 22Romero
  • 25A ValenciaBooked at 11mins
  • 3BaillyBooked at 30mins
  • 4Jones
  • 16RojoSubstituted forYoungat 45'minutes
  • 17FredSubstituted forRashfordat 57'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 27Fellaini
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forLingardat 69'minutes
  • 15Pereira

Substitutes

  • 10Rashford
  • 13Grant
  • 14Lingard
  • 18Young
  • 21Herrera
  • 37Garner
  • 54Greenwood
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Valencia 2, Manchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Manchester United 1.

Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

Foul by Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Cristiano Piccini (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 2, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.

Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Booking

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.

Offside, Valencia. Jaume Doménech tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).

Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).

Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.

Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).

Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.

Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.

Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Santi Mina.

Attempt missed. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Denis Cheryshev.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201551014
2Ajax6330115612
3Benfica6213611-57
4AEK Athens6006213-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64111661013
2Lyon6150121118
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132816-86
4Hoffenheim60331114-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640294512
2Man Utd631274310
3Valencia62226608
4Young Boys6114412-84
View full Champions League tables

