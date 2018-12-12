Match ends, Valencia 2, Manchester United 1.
Valencia 2-1 Man Utd: Champions League defeat for Jose Mourinho's side
Manchester United slumped to a limp defeat in Valencia as Paul Pogba's glaring miss and Phil Jones' own goal ensured they missed the chance to win Champions League Group H.
United were already assured of qualification for the knockout stages, and a win would have taken them above Juventus, who were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by Young Boys of Switzerland.
But Jose Mourinho's side put in a poor performance and were well beaten by a team, 15th in the Spanish top flight, who named an experimental line-up as they were already certain of finishing third.
Carlos Soler pounced on Jones' headed clearance to strike home a fizzing low finish amid slack marking for Valencia's opener.
And Jones was badly at fault for the second after the break as he diverted a through ball past Sergio Romero from outside his own box, when the United keeper had left his line to claim the ball.
That disastrous error followed a remarkable miss by Pogba in the first half, when the France midfielder somehow stabbed wide from four yards out after Marouane Fellaini's knockdown at a corner.
Three second-half substitutes combined to earn a late consolation, as Marcus Rashford headed home Ashley Young's cross after Jesse Lingard kept the ball in play.
Juan Mata then almost grabbed an equaliser as he fired a volley wide from inside the box after Pogba's smart chip over the defence.
But defeat means United will play a group winner in the knockout stage, one of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Had United finished top, they would have played one of Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Manchester United 1.
Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Foul by Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Cristiano Piccini (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 2, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Booking
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.
Offside, Valencia. Jaume Doménech tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Rúben Vezo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.
Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Santi Mina.
Attempt missed. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Ferrán Torres replaces Denis Cheryshev.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.