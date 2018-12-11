Manchester City: David Silva out for 'a few weeks' with injury

Silva was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan during Saturday's defeat by Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder David Silva will be out for "a few weeks" with injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Silva, 32, picked up a hamstring injury in City's defeat by Chelsea on Saturday and was substituted in the second half.

Guardiola said the issue was "not too big" but confirmed the Spaniard will miss Wednesday's Champions League group game against Hoffenheim.

Silva has played in 14 of City's 16 league games this season and all five of their Champions League matches.

City face Everton, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Southampton in the Premier League during the rest of December and also travel to Leicester for their Carabao Cup quarter-final on 18 December.

Silva joins team-mates Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero on the sidelines, although Guardiola said Aguero has "a chance" of playing in Saturday's game against Everton.