NI League Cup: Ballymena United and Linfield win semi-finals

Ballymena United reached their fourth League Cup final in five years as a second-half Leroy Millar goal gave them a 1-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Linfield joined them in the decider as they beat holders Dungannon Swifts by the same scoreline after extra-time at Stangmore Park.

Andy Waterworth hit the Blues' winner in the 93rd minute to send them through to February's final.

Ballymena lost to the Swifts in last season's showpiece at Windsor Park.

The Irish Premiership table-toppers faced a Crues side featuring seven changes to the one which was hammered 4-1 by Linfield on Saturday, with manager Stephen Baxter also switching to a three-man defence.

Millar's winning goal for the Sky Blues in the 69th owed much to a fine cross-field pass from defender Kofi Balmer.

He found Jude Winchester on the left whose cross was headed on by Cathair Friel into the path of Millar and the midfielder made no mistake from close range.

The home side had a chance to equalise in injury-time when a right-wing cross flashed across the face of goal but substitutes Paul Heatley and Kyle Owens both failed to make contact with the ball.

They did have the ball in the net after falling behind when David Cushley finished from a tight angle but a free-kick was given by referee Tim Marshall for an earlier foul on United goalkeeper Thomas McDermott.

James Knowles, Steven McCullough and Millar all had efforts on goal for the Sky Blues, who have now reached their third consecutive League Cup final.

In a quiet first half at Stangmore, both sides failed to find their attacking rhythm and there was very little goalmouth action.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew hit the crossbar in the second half

Swifts defender Chris Hegarty had the only effort of note before the break, with his header striking the outside of the post in the 35th minute.

The Blues were much better in the second half, dominating possession and creating a series of opportunities which they failed to convert.

Skipper Jamie Mulgrew hit the crossbar with a fierce strike while Jordan Stewart produced an excellent point-blank save from keeper Niall Morgan, who was returning for one match after getting permission to do so from Tyrone GAA senior football manager Mickey Harte.

Waterworth's winner came three minutes into added time when the striker tapped home from close range after Morgan parried a Kirk Millar volley into his path.

The final will be played on 16 February.