Lord Ouseley to stand down as Kick It Out chairman

Ouseley founded Kick It Out 25 years ago

Lord Ouseley is to stand down as the chairman of English football's anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

The 73-year-old former chair of the Commission for Racial Equality founded the organisation in August 1993.

Kick it Out is funded by the Football Association, the Professional Footballers' Association, the Premier League and the English Football League.

The FA used England's friendly with Switzerland in September to mark 25 years since Kick It Out's formation.

The game at Leicester City's King Power Stadium was the first international to honour the organisation.

News of Lord Ouseley's departure comes while a police investigation takes places into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in a game at Chelsea.

"What happened at Chelsea shows what is still going on in football," he told BBC Sport.

"We do not have any leadership at the top of the game to speak out, they just rely on Kick it Out."