Kei Kamara: Sierra Leone striker moves to MLS club Colorado Rapids

Sierra Leone international Kei Kamara says he is excited about playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Colorado Rapids following his move on Tuesday.

The former Norwich and Middlesbrough forward was picked by FC Cincinnati in the 2018 MLS expansion draft and was immediately traded to Colorado Rapids on a two-year deal.

"I'm really excited to join Colorado because it's another new challenge for me in MLS," 34-year old Kamara told BBC Sport.

"I have played for many teams and have tried my best to make my mark wherever I go. I'll do the same with my new club.

"It's an honour when a team want you and I know the pressure will be on me to deliver. I really enjoy such kind of pressure because it makes me work harder."

Kamara spent the 2018 season with Vancouver Whitecaps and Colorado Rapids is his seventh MLS club including Columbus Crew with whom he had two stints.

The others are San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamos, Sporting Kansas City and New England Revolution.

In letting Kamara go, Vancouver Whitecaps acknowledged the role the Sierra Leonean had played for them.

"Kei was an important part of the team last year and we're thankful for his time at the club," said head coach Marc Dos Santos.

"We evaluated what we want in this position for next season, while also keeping in mind the medium and long term.

"We're looking for characteristics that are very specific as a whole. We wish Kei all the best."

Kamara has shown he is a proven goalscorer during his entire MLS career, most recently finishing as the Whitecaps' top goalscorer with 14 goals.

He has scored 112 goals in all and is the 6th all-time leading scorer in MLS history, but has yet to win the MLS cup.

Kamara says his target is to lift the trophy with the help of his teammates - including the former Manchester United and Everton goal keeper Tim Howard.

"I've never won the MLS cup so I want to win it with Colorado Rapids," said Kamara.

"I'll be playing with Tim Howard who is also trying to win the MLS Cup for the first time.

"He has played in the top league in England for many years and to join hands with such a player to pursue the MLS cup I think it'll be good for Colorado," Kamara added.

Kamara has only played for two clubs outside Major League Soccer in his professional career, Norwich and Middlesbrough, and says the United States has become "home" for him.

"I love MLS because I feel at home, friends and family are around me.

"I'm a Sierra Leonean but also an American too, so USA is home too for me.

"Also, MLS is growing and it's really good for me because I've been part of it for a long time, scoring over 100 goals," Kamara concluded.

Kamara's MLS journey started with Columbus Crew in 2006 and had his best ever season during his second spell with the Ohio based outfit in 2015, finishing the season as joint top goalscorer alongside the Italian Sebastian Giovinco with 22 goals in 33 games in the regular season.

But he lost the golden boot due to fewer goal assists. He went to score four more goals including one in the MLS Cup final to win highest goalscorer in the play-off and complete his season's tally to 26.

They were eventually beaten in the MLS Cup final by Portland Timbers to finish as runners-up.

Kamara has won several MLS individual awards including 2015 Advocare MLS works humanitarian of the year award.