2021 Under-21 European qualifiers: NI drawn with Denmark and Romania in Pool Eight

Liam Donnelly scored a penalty in Northern Ireland's 2-1 win over Spain in the most recent Euro qualifying campaign

Northern Ireland Under-21s have been drawn with Denmark, Romania, Ukraine, Finland and Malta in Group Eight of the Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Ian Baraclough's side were placed in Pot E of the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Two sides from NI's group, Denmark and Romania, have qualified for next year's finals in Italy.

The 2021 championships will be jointly hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

The U21s narrowly missed out on qualification for next year's tournament despite finishing second in an impressive campaign which included a 2-1 victory over Spain in Albacete.

A win over Slovakia in the final match brought their points total to 20 points but was not enough to put Northern Ireland into the 12-team tournament.

Romania held off Portugal to finish top of their qualifying group while Denmark also qualified for the finals with a first place finish in Group Three.

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task in Group One against Italy and Sweden.

The Republic will also face Iceland, Armenia and Luxemborg as they hope to improve on their third place finish in the Euro 2019 qualifiers.

Former Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny will lead the Under-21s before taking over the reigns from Mick McCarthy as the Republic's senior boss in 2020.

The qualifiers will run between March 2019 and October 2020, with the nine group winners going through to the finals alongside the tournament hosts, while the final berth will be available to the winner of the runners-up play-off.