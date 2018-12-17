Leicester v Man City: Sergio Aguero & Kevin de Bruyne could play after injuries

De Bruyne (left) last started for Manchester City in the previous round of the EFL Cup against Fulham

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne could both feature for holders Manchester City at Leicester in their Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

Aguero has not played since 27 November because of a groin injury. De Bruyne returned from knee injury on Saturday but has not started since 1 November.

Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell remains out with injury while striker Jamie Vardy could be rested after returning at the weekend.

Centre-back Jonny Evans is suspended.

City are currently a point behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League but manager Pep Guardiola maintained he would rather his side were still in the League Cup than be knocked out and have to play fewer games, like Liverpool who went out in the third round.

"I cannot imagine going into a game thinking, 'oh, it will be better to lose because then we'll have more time to rest'," Guardiola said.

"I have never thought in that way.

"That is the only way a club like Manchester City, who 10 years ago were not in this position, can grow up, and get better and better.

"And that's what we have to do."

City forward Riyad Mahrez could feature against Leicester for the first time since he left the club where he won the Premier League title for £60m.

"He played and scored a lot for Leicester City," Leicester manager Claude Puel said.

"It will be good to see Riyad again, he gave his best for the club. I hope he is on the bench, though!"

