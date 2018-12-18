Aberdeen 5-1 Dundee: Cosgrove & Considine score twice in win

Sam Cosgrove's goals took his tally to four in three games

Aberdeen obliterated Dundee to ensure four teams are split by just a point at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The win was Derek McInnes' side's third in a week and moves them level with third-placed Celtic, and just one point adrift of Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Sam Cosgrove's first-half header and clinical low strike were added to by Andrew Considine's headed brace and Connor McLennan's volley.

Calvin Miller lashed in a consolation, but Dundee were dominated.

Jim McIntyre's side defended haphazardly and created little in a defeat that causes them to slip below St Mirren to the bottom of the division on goal difference, four points adrift of safety.

Composed Cosgrove makes mark

Cosgrove - who had scored just twice for Aberdeen before this month - continued to show the difference having a consistent goalscorer can make with a performance of determination and composure.

His diving header after 16 minutes was clinical, throwing himself forward to divert in McLennan's cute cross, and ensured this would be the third consecutive game in which he had scored.

And his second, as half-time loomed, exhibited his determination and composure, bursting in to the Dundee box and coolly skidding the ball in to the far corner after Lewis Ferguson clipped a ball into the path of his attentive run.

The English striker has never shied away from putting in a shift but it now seems as though the 22-year old has finally settled in to his role. Whether it be through well-timed runs, hold-up play, or switching roles with Stevie May up front, Cosgrove not only looks like a player in form, but also a bona fide talisman for the top-six side.

Andrew Considine, centre, scored his second goal after his initial header was saved

Buoyed by a strong opening 45 minutes, Aberdeen continued tormenting the Dundee goal in the second half and it was not long before the visitors' porous back line was once again overcome.

Like so often during McInnes' reign, a McGinn cross was at the heart of the third and fourth goals.

First, the 31-year old swung in a corner that picked out the well-timed leap and header of Considine. Then, on the opposite wing, the Northern Irish international darted to the bye-line before lofting to the back post for the unopposed McLennan to add a smart finish to his first-half assist.

Dundee did claim a consolation goal through a wonderfully-placed Miller shot, but it wasn't enough to quell Aberdeen's lust for more when Considine made it five at the second attempt from another corner just four minutes later.

It was the first time since May 2017 in which Aberdeen have scored five or more goals and a 20th consecutive game without defeat against Dundee.

'Aberdeen high on confidence' - analysis

BBC Sport Scotland's Tyrone Smith at Pittodrie

Elvis Presley once sang 'there's no job too immense when you have confidence' and Aberdeen had it coursing through them.

Sam Cosgrove is the epitome of that. A few weeks ago, people were asking where Aberdeen's goals were going to come from but the Englishman has now delivered four in three games. And it's not just about the goals - he was trying his luck from distance, the flicks were coming off, he held the ball up well, and made an all round nuisance of himself.

McInnes threw down the gauntlet to his front men a few weeks ago - Cosgrove has not only picked it up, he has clutched it and stuck it firmly in his kit bag.

As for Dundee, a couple of the goals were unfortunate but there is no escaping the fact this was a bruising night. And it doesn't get any easier - they go to Celtic Park this weekend.

'We had a real edge and intensity' - reaction

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen on the right track - McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Any time you score five goals, especially with the demand of games we've had, you are pleased.

"We had an edge and a real intensity to our game. I was really pleased to see the potency of the team. Some of our stuff was terrific - we had almost 20 shots."

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre: "You can't give away those kind of goals and expect to win. We give away two from set plays, which is not acceptable.

"The fourth goal was offside, but it doesn't really matter because Aberdeen were comfortable. They were bigger than us, stronger than us, quicker than us all over the pitch."