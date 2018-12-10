Raheem Sterling: Chelsea fans banned for alleged abuse of Manchester City forward

From the section

Chelsea have suspended four people from attending matches while an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling takes place.

The incident involving the 24-year-old occurred during City's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea are "fully supporting" an ongoing police investigation.

A club statement said evidence of racist behaviour will result in "severe sanctions, including bans".

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent," the statement continued, adding that the club "will also fully support any criminal prosecutions".

