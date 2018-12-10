Liverpool v Napoli: Jurgen Klopp tells his players to 'put it right' in Champions League
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players they are "responsible for the situation" but can "put it right" as they go into their final Champions League group game against Napoli needing a win.
The Reds need a 1-0 victory or to win by two goals to progress, but any win will do if Paris St-Germain do not beat Red Star Belgrade at the same time.
"We caused the situation, but we still have the chance to go through and that is pretty special," said Klopp. "I'm really looking forward to it."
Last season's beaten finalists have won their two home games - but lost all three on the road - including their two most recent Champions League games, 2-0 at Red Star and 2-1 at PSG.
"We knew after the Napoli game [in the second round of games] it was not good and Belgrade was not any better," Klopp said ahead of Tuesday night's Group C clash at Anfield.
"So far at home we have been good and we need to be even better on Tuesday. I told the boys if nothing special happens with a referee decision we will get what we deserve."
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said: "We want to show we belong in the Champions League.
"We are doing very well in the league and we can show it in the Champions League. It's our own fault we are in this position but we have a way of getting out of it."
Napoli, who only need a point to progress, are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions.
TEAM NEWS
Forward Sadio Mane is fit to start for the Premier League leaders, after coming on a substitute against Bournemouth following a foot injury.
Dejan Lovren will have a fitness test to see if he can return after three games out, with fellow centre-back Joe Gomez out for six weeks with a leg fracture.
Midfielder Adam Lallana is available following a head injury.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the fourth competitive meeting between Liverpool and Napoli, with one win each and a draw.
- Liverpool did not attempt a single shot on target in their 1-0 defeat by Napoli in October; the first time they had failed to attempt a shot on target in a Champions League match since February 2006 (vs Benfica).
- Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 European matches at Anfield (W13 D5 L0), last losing at home in European competition back in October 2014 against Real Madrid (3-0).
- Napoli have not won any of their last six Champions League away matches (W0 D2 L4), since a 2-1 win at Benfica in December 2016.
- If Napoli avoid defeat, they will have reached the knockout stages for the third time in five Champions League campaigns (also 2011-12 and 2016-17).
- Liverpool have been knocked out at this stage in two of their last three Champions League campaigns.
- Liverpool have won (4) and scored (3) more penalties in the Champions League this season than any other side.
- Dries Mertens' two goals for Napoli against Red Star Belgrade in the last game took his tally to 10 in the Champions League, making him the highest Belgian goalscorer in the competition.
- Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in eight Champions League matches as a Liverpool player at Anfield - only Steven Gerrard (14) has scored more.