Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur: Valverde promises to 'respect competition' despite qualification

Tottenham have only progressed beyond the Champions League group stage twice, reaching the quarter-finals in 2011.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says he will "respect the competition" after omitting Luis Suarez and hinting Lionel Messi may also miss their Tottenham's Champions League visit on Tuesday.

The Uruguay forward is out with a knee problem and the Group B winners are expected to make other changes.

"In 24 hours I will answer you categorically (about Messi)," he said.

Spurs will qualify for the last 16 if their result matches or betters Inter Milan's against PSV Eindhoven.

"There are players with discomfort and it does not fit into my plans, of course, to play then in two games in three days," added Valverde ahead of the Nou Camp clash.

"Inter has nothing to fear. If they had drawn or won, they would have no problem. We have to look after ourselves. We will go out to win but we respect the competition and we want to win."

Mauricio Pochettino's side have the same number of points as Inter but hold a head-to-head advantage over the Italians.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Inter in the San Siro in their first meeting in September, but their 1-0 win at Wembley means they lead Inter on away goals.

"If we want to deserve qualification we have to win on Tuesday. The idea was to come to Barcelona already qualified," Pochettino said.

"We are going to know what's going on in Milan. It's important to know what's going on but focus on what we have to do."

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will be without injured full-backs Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier, meaning Kyle Walker-Peters could start in Europe for the first time.

Juan Foyth is unavailable as he is not in the club's Champions League squad but Kane, Eriksen and Erik Lamela are expected to return.

Suarez will be absent for Barcelona with manager Valverde opting to rest the Uruguay forward.

Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo is back in contention though, with the Barcelona coach confirming he will make changes to the team that won 4-0 at Espanyol on Saturday.

'Historical data gives Spurs a chance'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote

"If Tottenham were playing away against a Barcelona team with something to play for, the Euro Club Index would estimate Spurs' chance of progress at around 23%.

"However, historical data tells us that Barcelona produce results of the 15th best team in Europe rather than the number one if they have nothing to play for.

"That historical data analysis of Barcelona when they have nothing to play for suggests that Tottenham have a 43% chance of reaching the Champions League knockout phase."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous three meetings with Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, winning the last two. They defeated Spurs 4-2 at Wembley Stadium on match-day two this season.

Barcelona

Barcelona have lost just one of their last 12 Champions League meetings with English clubs (W9 D2 L1), with that defeat coming in November 2016 at Manchester City (1-3).

Since the start of 1976-77, Barcelona have lost just one of their 30 European home matches against English clubs; this coming against Liverpool in February 2007 (1-2).

Barcelona have won their Champions League group for the 12th consecutive season. However, the winner of Group B has only won the Champions League once (Real Madrid in 2013-14).

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 28 home Champions League games (W26 D2). They have scored 87 goals in that run, while conceding just 13 and never more than once in a match.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been involved in 28 goals (22 goals, 6 assists) in 29 Champions League appearances against English clubs.

Messi has also scored 22 goals against English clubs in the Champions League; 10 more than any other player (Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 goals).

Tottenham