Africa Cup of Nations: Caf to decide on new 2019 hosts on 9 January

The Confederation of African Football is looking for a new host for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football's (Caf) executive committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on 9 January to choose new hosts for the 2019 Nations Cup.

Caf is looking for a new venue for the continental tournament after it stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights due to a lack of progress with preparations.

Countries have until 2200GMT on 14 December to submit official bids to host the 24-team tournament which begins in June next year.

Despite reports of interest from Morocco and Congo-Brazzaville no-one has made an official declaration of interest to host the event.

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) is planning a meeting with country's sports minister Tokozile Xasa on Tuesday in order to make a decision on making a bid.

Xasa has expressed an interest in South Africa hosting the event for a third time but admitted she needed more details from Safe before finalising the offer.