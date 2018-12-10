Africa Cup of Nations: Caf to decide on new 2019 hosts on 9 January

The Confederation of African Football logo
The Confederation of African Football is looking for a new host for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football's (Caf) executive committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on 9 January to choose new hosts for the 2019 Nations Cup.

Caf is looking for a new venue for the continental tournament after it stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights due to a lack of progress with preparations.

Countries have until 2200GMT on 14 December to submit official bids to host the 24-team tournament which begins in June next year.

Despite reports of interest from Morocco and Congo-Brazzaville no-one has made an official declaration of interest to host the event.

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) is planning a meeting with country's sports minister Tokozile Xasa on Tuesday in order to make a decision on making a bid.

Xasa has expressed an interest in South Africa hosting the event for a third time but admitted she needed more details from Safe before finalising the offer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you