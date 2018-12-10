Kyle Walker-Peters signs Tottenham contract extension

Kyle Walker-Peters
Kyle Walker-Peters (left) playing for Tottenham against leiecster City

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a contract extension until 2023.

The 21-year-old Spurs academy product has made 11 senior appearances for the club and played in his side's 2-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday.

He was named man of the match on his full Premier League debut against Newcastle in the 2017-18 season.

London-born Walker-Peters was part of the England Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in 2017.

