Nathan Dyer: Swansea City winger says veterans have 'plenty left in the tank'

Nathan Dyer's last appearance for Swansea before the Brentford game was against Middlesbrough in September

Nathan Dyer is backing Swansea City's veteran players, including himself and Wayne Routledge, to bring the best out of the club's crop of young talent.

Routledge, 33, scored the opening goal in Saturday's 3-2 win at Brentford.

Fellow winger Dyer, 31, also played a key part as the Championship side ended a three-match losing run.

"We used our experience. We've a lot to offer - we're not over the hill and we have plenty left in the tank," Dyer said.

"When I was growing up I played alongside older players and I learned a lot from them. It was a big part of my development.

"Now I'm one of the more experienced players in the team, so I can pass on my knowledge to the younger lads."

Swansea finished the game at Griffin Park with seven players aged 24 or under on the pitch.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is 20, Joe Rodon 21, Oli McBurnie 22, Matt Grimes, Connor Roberts and Barrie McKay all 23, with Jay Fulton 24.

Swans manager Graham Potter has largely put his faith in that youth this campaign, partly due to a reduced playing budget following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Wayne Routledge slides in to score Swansea's opening goal at Brentford

The win over Brentford was just Dyer's third appearance of the season and Routledge's fourth, but Dyer - who has been at Swansea since 2009 - hopes they demonstrated that the pair have plenty more to offer.

"It has been frustrating not playing and being on the sidelines, but we've worked hard in training and conducted ourselves very well," Dyer, speaking to the Swansea website, added.

"We just want to play football and help the team. It's difficult when you're not involved, but we both had a chance to show what we can do against Brentford.

"Hopefully we repaid the manager for the opportunity he gave us."

After the return to winning ways, Routledge hopes the team can carry that on in their next game at home to Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday.

"This league is not always going to pretty. You have to earn everything you want in life," he said.

Credit to Brentford, but I think we deserved the three points with what we delivered in the first half.

"It is a massive lift for us because we went into the game on the back of three straight defeats. It is a big boost for our confidence going forward."