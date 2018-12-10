Joe Gomez: Liverpool defender signs new contract until summer of 2024

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old joined the Reds from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

He has played 18 times for Jurgen Klopp's side this campaign, but could be out for up to six weeks after suffering a fractured leg in the 3-1 win over Burnley on 5 December.

"I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue," he told the club website.

Gomez has won six England caps, but was ruled out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup because of injury.

"There have been a lot of highs and lows," he added.

"It's my fourth season now and every one has been different. Obviously I would like to have had a few less setbacks along the way, but it has all been part of my journey - one that I have loved and embraced. I have learned so much."

