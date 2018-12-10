League Cup semi-finals: Crusaders boss Baxter not dwelling on Linfield defeat

Saturday's defeat by Linfield was a first in eight games for Crusaders

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has insisted he is not dwelling on their 4-1 defeat by Linfield as they prepare for Tuesday's League Cup semi-final.

Baxter spoke to his players immediately after the loss at Windsor Park and said their focus is now fully on the visit of Ballymena United to Seaview.

Holders Dungannon Swifts entertain Linfield in Tuesday's other last-four tie.

"I've said what I have to say to the players," Baxter said.

"It was put to bed on Saturday and it's done. You can't really dwell on matches like that for too long because the big games come around so quickly.

"Once the players come into training this week the game on Saturday isn't talked about. Now we are looking for a response.

"I find that once you get past the first 24 hours after a game like that you very quickly move on from it, and having another big game so quickly helps with that."

Baxter hugely impressed by Ballymena

The Crues lost 3-0 to Ballymena in the Irish Premiership at the end of October, but then went on a run of six wins and a draw in their next seven matches before Saturday.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, come into the match as the league leaders after retaining their position at the top of the table with victory away to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

Baxter has been hugely impressed by their form and disagrees with manager David Jeffrey's suggestion that they are not in the title race.

"The quality of signings that David has made have been very good," the former Crusaders and Linfield striker continued.

"He has identified what areas he wanted to strengthen and has strengthened very well, with a good mix of youth and experience.

"David Jeffrey is a master craftsman at that and it doesn't surprise me to see Ballymena up challenging as well as they are.

"There is a pressure which comes from being at the top and that is the case in all levels of football.

"How the different teams cope with that will be interesting. You find out a lot about yourself as you go through these challenges."

Lindsay has 'every faith' Swifts can reach final

Swifts boss Kris Lindsay will face his former club Linfield on Tuesday

At Stangmore Park, the Swifts are aiming to reach their second League Cup final in a row after beating Ballymena in last season's decider.

The Swifts go into the last four tie on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Newry City on Saturday - a result which leaves them in 10th position in the Irish Premiership table.

"It's a massive game for the club and you can't really ask for more than a home semi-final," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

"Linfield have quality all over the pitch but we will go into the match with a strategy and if we can implement that I have every faith we can progress to the final."

David Healy's Linfield, who reached the semi-final with a win at Portadown last week, have won both encounters between the sides this season.