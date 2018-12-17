Derby County 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Rams earn point in Frank Lampard's first derby as boss

Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley went closest to a winner when his shot hit the bar

Derby County boss Frank Lampard had to settle for a hard-fought draw in his first East Midlands derby, as Nottingham Forest moved to within a point of the Championship play-off spots after an enthralling game.

In a tense and physical first half, Derby had a penalty appeal waved away after Tom Lawrence was chopped down by Tendayi Darikwa, while Tom Huddlestone sent a difficult close-range effort off target for the hosts.

The Championship's leading scorer Lewis Grabban carved out Forest's best first-half chance just before the break, only to see Scott Carson turn his stinging low effort wide.

Forest's Joe Lolley went closest to winning the game in the second half, crashing a curled effort off the bar, having also tested Carson with an earlier effort.

Harry Wilson also went close for Derby but his well-executed volley was well pushed away by visiting keeper Costel Pantilimon.

As the first Monday meeting between the regional rivals for 20 years, the last of which was in the Premier League in 1998, there was a sense at Pride Park that this pre-Christmas instalment of the derby would serve as an audition of the top-flight credentials of both sides.

Derby missed the chance to move to third, but for the sixth successive season they find themselves in the top six after 22 games.

Forest, a reawakened force in the division this season under the management of Aitor Karanka and ownership of Evangelos Marinakis, have given fans reason for renewed optimism after collecting eight wins and amassing 35 points from their opening 22 games to sit just outside the play-off places.

Both sides had early warning shots, Jayden Bogle testing Pantilimon with a crisply hit volley from outside the box, while Grabban was a lurking menace with a number of early sights on goal.

Derby were first to assert themselves with a period of sustained pressure which Forest did well to resist, although they were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Darikwa brought Lawrence down with a desperate lunge in the box.

The hosts then went close to opening the scoring on 25 minutes, only for the stretching Huddlestone to send the ball off target at the back post after Richard Keogh had headed dangerously across goal.

Forest, however, were not all just stubborn resistance and Grabban was only denied his 15th league goal of the campaign by the fine reactions of Carson.

The veteran Rams goalkeeper made another crucial stop after the break, tipping the ball over after Lolley cut in off the right just moments after Lawrence saw his fierce dipping shot flash wide at the other end.

Pantilimon had to be alert for Forest to keep out Wilson's volley from inside the box, while all that denied Lolley the winner and the Reds maximum points with six minutes remaining was the woodwork.