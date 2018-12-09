Real Madrid beat Huesca 1-0: Gareth Bale scores only goal of game

From the section

Gareth Bale had not scored in 802 minutes of La Liga football

Wales forward Gareth Bale scored the winner as Real Madrid moved back into La Liga's top four with a hard-fought victory at bottom side Huesca.

Bale ended a run of 10 matches without a goal in Spain's top flight with a sumptuous side-footed volley.

Huesca should have equalised after the break, but Gonzalo Melero headed wide from close range.

Bale saw a chipped effort diverted just wide, while Juan Camilo Hernandez fired over for Huesca as Real hung on.

Victory for Santiago Solari's side leaves them five points behind leaders Barcelona, who thrashed city rivals Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday.

More to follow.