Spanish La Liga
Huesca0Real Madrid1

Real Madrid beat Huesca 1-0: Gareth Bale scores only goal of game

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale had not scored in 802 minutes of La Liga football

Wales forward Gareth Bale scored the winner as Real Madrid moved back into La Liga's top four with a hard-fought victory at bottom side Huesca.

Bale ended a run of 10 matches without a goal in Spain's top flight with a sumptuous side-footed volley.

Huesca should have equalised after the break, but Gonzalo Melero headed wide from close range.

Bale saw a chipped effort diverted just wide, while Juan Camilo Hernandez fired over for Huesca as Real hung on.

Victory for Santiago Solari's side leaves them five points behind leaders Barcelona, who thrashed city rivals Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Huesca

  • 25Jovanovic
  • 24Miramón
  • 18ÍnsuaBooked at 80mins
  • 3EtxeitaBooked at 42mins
  • 14Pulido
  • 5AguileraSubstituted forMeleroat 19'minutes
  • 6Gómez Bardonado
  • 19ÁvilaSubstituted forLongoat 84'minutes
  • 17Rivera
  • 7FerreiroSubstituted forGurlerat 76'minutes
  • 9Hernández

Substitutes

  • 8Melero
  • 10Camacho Barnola
  • 12Longo
  • 13Santamaría
  • 20Brezancic
  • 21Gurler
  • 22Sastre

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 26mins
  • 18Llorente
  • 17Vázquez
  • 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 66'minutes
  • 24CeballosBooked at 39minsSubstituted forValverdeat 58'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 76'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 3Vallejo
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
7,341

Match Stats

Home TeamHuescaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Huesca 0, Real Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huesca 0, Real Madrid 1.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt blocked. Christian Rivera (Huesca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Serdar Gurler (Huesca) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Huesca. Moi Gómez tries a through ball, but Jorge Pulido is caught offside.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Juan Camilo Hernández (Huesca) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Juan Camilo Hernández (Huesca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Samuele Longo.

Attempt missed. Jorge Pulido (Huesca) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Rivera.

Substitution

Substitution, Huesca. Samuele Longo replaces Ezequiel Ávila.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Miramón (Huesca).

Booking

Pablo Ínsua (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).

Attempt blocked. Serdar Gurler (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.

Substitution

Substitution, Huesca. Serdar Gurler replaces David Ferreiro.

Attempt missed. Xabier Etxeita (Huesca) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Juan Camilo Hernández (Huesca) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aleksandar Jovanovic.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.

Offside, Huesca. Juan Camilo Hernández tries a through ball, but David Ferreiro is caught offside.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Gareth Bale.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.

Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.

Offside, Huesca. Jorge Pulido tries a through ball, but David Ferreiro is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Dani Ceballos.

Hand ball by Pablo Ínsua (Huesca).

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt saved. David Ferreiro (Huesca) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Ávila.

Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Pulido.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1594241192231
2Sevilla1584327161128
3Atl Madrid1577121101128
4Real Madrid158252319426
5Alavés157351817124
6Levante156452725222
7Getafe155641612421
8Girona145631716121
9Espanyol156361720-321
10Celta Vigo155552824420
11Real Sociedad145451716119
12Real Betis145451417-319
13Eibar155461923-419
14Valencia153931212018
15Real Valladolid144551114-317
16Leganés154561519-417
17Villarreal153571519-414
18Ath Bilbao141851423-911
19Rayo Vallecano142481528-1310
20Huesca1514101230-187
View full Spanish La Liga table

