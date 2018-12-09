Manchester United Women lose unbeaten record at Durham

Ella Toone (right) scored United's reply against Durham but it was not enough to avoid defeat

Leaders Manchester United were beaten for the first time in the Women's Championship, losing 3-1 at closest rivals Durham Women.

Four days after United beat Durham 1-0 in the Continental Cup, the Red Devils saw their nine-game unbeaten league run ended in the north east.

Sarah Wilson put Durham ahead, but Ella Toone levelled just before half-time.

However, Beth Hepple's penalty and Zoe Ness' late strike secured the points for the home team.

United, competing in their first season after a 13-year absence, had conceded just one goal and won eight of their nine games before the trip to the north east.

But this defeat trims their lead at the top of the second tier to just one point - albeit with a game in hand.

Their squad featured England internationals Siobhan Chamberlain, Alex Greenwood and Amy Turner, as well as ex-Juventus forward Katie Zelem.