Raheem Sterling: Manchester City forward says newspapers 'fuel racism' in football
Newspapers are helping to "fuel racism" by the ways in which they portray young black footballers, says Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.
It comes after Sterling, 24, faced alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans during City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the allegations after social media users posted a video of the incident.
More to follow.