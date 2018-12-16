Premier League
Liverpool3Man Utd1

Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd: Shaqiri goals put Klopp's men top

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Anfield

Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri scored just 144 seconds after coming on as a sub

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to inspire a Liverpool victory over a lacklustre Manchester United that takes them back to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool needed the win after Manchester City beat Everton on Saturday - and it was substitute Shaqiri's rapid-fire double strike in the second half that gave Jurgen Klopp's side the three points they fully deserved.

Sadio Mane's 24th-minute volley from Fabinho's perfect delivery gave Liverpool the lead their lightning start merited, only for a dreadful error by goalkeeper Alisson to give United an unlikely lifeline before the break when he fumbled Romelu Lukaku's cross into the path of Jesse Lingard.

United barely offered an attacking threat but were frustrating Liverpool until Klopp introduced Shaqiri with less than 20 minutes remaining, with devastating effect.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba remained an unused substitute on United's bench, Jose Mourinho opting instead to bring on Marouane Fellaini at the interval with his side short of inspiration.

There was an element of good fortune about both of the Swiss international's goals, one deflected in from close range and the other off Eric Bailly to beat keeper David de Gea - but one cannot begrudge Liverpool their victory against this desperately ordinary United side.

Liverpool's perfect week ends in style

Liverpool and Klopp faced a pivotal week in their season that would shape the immediate future - and they answered the questions posed of them in emphatic fashion.

The two tasks in hand were to get the victory they needed over Napoli to reach the last 16 of the Champions League then beat Manchester United to return to the Premier League summit.

Liverpool showed no hangover from their midweek efforts in successfully achieving that Champions League mission as they set about United with relish and went ahead through Mane - although Alisson's gift to Lingard stopped their momentum and gave Mourinho's side a chance of the point that seemed to be the extent of their ambitions.

Shaqiri's introduction changed all that to leave Klopp's men still unbeaten in the league and United 19 points adrift of their arch-rivals.

Liverpool are currently in the sort of mood where they believe anything is possible and the signing of Shaqiri has added to their collection of match-winners.

Mohamed Salah was quiet but Shaqiri stepped up in an impressive demonstration of the squad strength at Klopp's disposal.

Mourinho's Manchester United second rate

Manchester United and manager Mourinho may point to the two decisive deflections on Shaqiri's goals - but they would be fooling only themselves if they believe they deserved anything from this game.

Mourinho's gameplan, predictably, was one of physical strength and containment that Liverpool were dealing with dismissively until Alisson's blunder threw them off their stride.

The Old Trafford boss added further physical power in the shape of Fellaini at half-time but it was still Liverpool, albeit nowhere near as impressively as in the first period, who were positive and pushing, while United were passive.

Pogba was not even used and Anthony Martial arrived when it was too late - while Klopp brought on the maverick game-changer Shaqiri to make the difference.

The contrast was almost symbolic, demonstrating just how quickly United are heading in the opposite direction to this vibrant Liverpool side.

Man of the match - Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fabinho
Only Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino made more passes for Liverpool than Fabinho, who was his side's heartbeat

'The strongest team won' - what they said

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on BBC Sport: "The strongest team won, but they won in the period when they were not stronger than us.

"In first 20 minutes of the first half there was a huge distance [between the teams]. They were better and stronger, they did everything better than us.

"But in the moment when the game was going down, Liverpool's intensity was dying, the centre-backs were shooting from 30-40 metres because they could not find spaces in a dangerous area."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: "Over the moon about the performance. The way the boys played tonight was outstanding.

"We saw the line-up of United and their quality - how organised they were and they fight from the back. The plan was to be brave and chip the ball behind the lines.

"The first goal was if you could have drawn it would have been the goal. It's so deserved. Top, top first-class team."

Liverpool's biggest Premier League win over United - the stats

  • Liverpool are now 19 points ahead of United - their biggest ever lead over them after the first 17 games of an English top-flight season (based on relevant points for a win rules).
  • Liverpool have recorded their biggest Premier League victory over Manchester United at Anfield since also winning 3-1 in March 2011.
  • Manchester United have now conceded 29 goals in the Premier League this season, one more than they did in the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign and the most goals they've conceded at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1962-63.
  • Liverpool recorded 36 shots against Manchester United - the most the Red Devils have faced in a Premier League match since Opta started recording shot data in 2003-04.
  • Manchester United have picked up 26 points after their first 17 Premier League games, their worst points haul in the top-flight at this stage since 1990-91 (also 26 points).
  • Xherdan Shaqiri has become just the second Liverpool player to score at least two goals in their first ever match against Manchester United for the Reds, and the first since Nigel Clough did so back in January 1994.
  • Liverpool's Alisson has made as many errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius combined in 2017-18 (2).

What's next?

Liverpool travel to Molineux to play Wolves on Friday, 21 December (20:00 GMT), while Manchester United play away at Cardiff the following day (17:30).

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 13Alisson
  • 2Clyne
  • 6Lovren
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 10ManéSubstituted forHendersonat 84'minutes
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 3Fabinho
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forShaqiriat 70'minutes
  • 9Roberto Firmino
  • 11Salah

Substitutes

  • 14Henderson
  • 15Sturridge
  • 18Moreno
  • 20Lallana
  • 22Mignolet
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 64Camacho

Man Utd

  • 1De Gea
  • 36Darmian
  • 3Bailly
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 18Young
  • 20DalotBooked at 26minsSubstituted forFellainiat 45'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forMartialat 79'minutes
  • 31Matic
  • 10Rashford
  • 14LingardSubstituted forMataat 85'minutes
  • 9LukakuBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 11Martial
  • 22Romero
  • 25A Valencia
  • 27Fellaini
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
52,908

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home36
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 3, Manchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Manchester United 1.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Attempt blocked. Juan Mata (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United).

Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Jesse Lingard.

Attempt missed. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Sadio Mané.

Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dangerous play by Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 3, Manchester United 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Ander Herrera.

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).

Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester United 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Xherdan Shaqiri replaces Naby Keita.

Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Offside, Manchester United. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Ashley Young is caught offside.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Roberto Firmino.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Naby Keita.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marouane Fellaini.

Attempt blocked. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1714303773045
2Man City17142148103844
3Tottenham17130431161539
4Chelsea17114235142137
5Arsenal17104337231434
6Man Utd177552929026
7Wolves177461919025
8Everton176652422224
9West Ham177372525024
10Watford177372325-224
11Bournemouth177282528-323
12Leicester176472121022
13Brighton176382024-421
14Newcastle174491422-816
15Crystal Palace1743101423-915
16Cardiff1742111733-1614
17Southampton172691632-1612
18Burnley1733111533-1812
19Huddersfield1724111028-1810
20Fulham1723121642-269
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you