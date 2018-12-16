Match ends, Southampton 3, Arsenal 2.
Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: Austin winner ends Arsenal's unbeaten run
Charlie Austin's 85th-minute header clinched victory for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on his home debut and ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run.
In a see-sawing encounter, the hosts took the lead after 20 minutes as Danny Ings muscled home a header from Matt Targett's cross.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan nodded in shortly after for Arsenal, following good work by Alex Iwobi and Nacho Monreal - but Ings struck again just before the break.
Nathan Redmond's floated cross was precise and Ings cushioned a looping effort into the far corner.
Arsenal turned the screw in the second half and restored parity as Mkhitaryan's shot deflected in off Jannik Vestergaard.
The Gunners had their chances with Alex McCarthy impressing in the home goal, but Southampton were dangerous on the break and Shane Long had a goal rightly ruled offside before providing a teasing cross for Austin's winner.
The victory takes Southampton out of the relegation zone and up to 17th.
At the final whistle, Austrian Hasenhuttl - nicknamed the 'Klopp of the Alps' during his spell at previous club RB Leipzig - celebrated on the pitch with his players before whipping up more decibels from the home support.
With rivals Chelsea winning away at Brighton, Arsenal are now three points adrift of the top four.
Hasenhuttl provides cheers with the beers
Earlier in the week, Hasenhuttl had sent free drinks vouchers to Southampton's season ticket-holders to mark his first game at St Mary's. His accompanying letter promised an "intensive and very hard-working" environment and his players responded by trumping Arsenal's quality with industry and tenacity.
Ings, whose last headed Premier League goal was for Liverpool in Brendan Rodgers' final match in charge back in October 2015, looked a potent aerial threat, finding space in between Arsenal's three-man defence to score his two goals.
Also heartening for a team at the wrong end of the table, the Saints defence was galvanised.
Jan Bednarek typified their whole-hearted commitment, sliding in to steal the ball as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was poised to put Arsenal ahead in the first half.
Hasenhuttl lived every moment on the touchline, visibly reminding himself to stay off the pitch as he celebrated Ings' first, before ultimately giving way to his emotion and sprinting on to join his players at the final whistle.
Line-ups
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 35BednarekBooked at 51mins
- 3Yoshida
- 4Vestergaard
- 43Valery
- 23Højbjerg
- 14Romeu
- 33Targett
- 22RedmondSubstituted forLongat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17ArmstrongBooked at 71minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+4'minutes
- 9IngsSubstituted forAustinat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hoedt
- 7Long
- 8Davis
- 10Austin
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 28Gunn
- 51Johnson
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 12LichtsteinerSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 74'minutes
- 6KoscielnyBooked at 60mins
- 34Xhaka
- 2BellerínSubstituted forLacazetteat 45'minutes
- 11Torreira
- 29Guendouzi
- 18Monreal
- 7Mkhitaryan
- 14Aubameyang
- 17IwobiSubstituted forÖzilat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 4Elneny
- 8Ramsey
- 9Lacazette
- 10Özil
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 49Nketiah
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 29,497
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Arsenal 2.
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Booking
Shane Long (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Tyreke Johnson replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Attempt missed. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a cross.
Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).
Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).
Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stuart Armstrong.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 3, Arsenal 2. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Shane Long.
Attempt missed. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Yan Valery.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Arsenal. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Offside, Southampton. Maya Yoshida tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner because of an injury.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Charlie Austin replaces Danny Ings.
Booking
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mesut Özil replaces Alex Iwobi.
Hand ball by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Nathan Redmond because of an injury.
Offside, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong tries a through ball, but Matt Targett is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.