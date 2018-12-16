Premier League
Southampton3Arsenal2

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: Austin winner ends Arsenal's unbeaten run

By Mike Henson

BBC Sport

Bernd Leno
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to claim the cross for Austin's winner

Charlie Austin's 85th-minute header clinched victory for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on his home debut and ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run.

In a see-sawing encounter, the hosts took the lead after 20 minutes as Danny Ings muscled home a header from Matt Targett's cross.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nodded in shortly after for Arsenal, following good work by Alex Iwobi and Nacho Monreal - but Ings struck again just before the break.

Nathan Redmond's floated cross was precise and Ings cushioned a looping effort into the far corner.

Arsenal turned the screw in the second half and restored parity as Mkhitaryan's shot deflected in off Jannik Vestergaard.

The Gunners had their chances with Alex McCarthy impressing in the home goal, but Southampton were dangerous on the break and Shane Long had a goal rightly ruled offside before providing a teasing cross for Austin's winner.

The victory takes Southampton out of the relegation zone and up to 17th.

At the final whistle, Austrian Hasenhuttl - nicknamed the 'Klopp of the Alps' during his spell at previous club RB Leipzig - celebrated on the pitch with his players before whipping up more decibels from the home support.

With rivals Chelsea winning away at Brighton, Arsenal are now three points adrift of the top four.

Hasenhuttl provides cheers with the beers

Ralph Hasenhuttl joins his players at the final whistle

Earlier in the week, Hasenhuttl had sent free drinks vouchers to Southampton's season ticket-holders to mark his first game at St Mary's. His accompanying letter promised an "intensive and very hard-working" environment and his players responded by trumping Arsenal's quality with industry and tenacity.

Ings, whose last headed Premier League goal was for Liverpool in Brendan Rodgers' final match in charge back in October 2015, looked a potent aerial threat, finding space in between Arsenal's three-man defence to score his two goals.

Also heartening for a team at the wrong end of the table, the Saints defence was galvanised.

Jan Bednarek typified their whole-hearted commitment, sliding in to steal the ball as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was poised to put Arsenal ahead in the first half.

Hasenhuttl lived every moment on the touchline, visibly reminding himself to stay off the pitch as he celebrated Ings' first, before ultimately giving way to his emotion and sprinting on to join his players at the final whistle.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 35BednarekBooked at 51mins
  • 3Yoshida
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 43Valery
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 14Romeu
  • 33Targett
  • 22RedmondSubstituted forLongat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17ArmstrongBooked at 71minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+4'minutes
  • 9IngsSubstituted forAustinat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hoedt
  • 7Long
  • 8Davis
  • 10Austin
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 28Gunn
  • 51Johnson

Arsenal

  • 19Leno
  • 12LichtsteinerSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 74'minutes
  • 6KoscielnyBooked at 60mins
  • 34Xhaka
  • 2BellerínSubstituted forLacazetteat 45'minutes
  • 11Torreira
  • 29Guendouzi
  • 18Monreal
  • 7Mkhitaryan
  • 14Aubameyang
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forÖzilat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 4Elneny
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Lacazette
  • 10Özil
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 49Nketiah
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
29,497

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 3, Arsenal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 3, Arsenal 2.

Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

Booking

Shane Long (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Tyreke Johnson replaces Stuart Armstrong.

Attempt missed. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a cross.

Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).

Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).

Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Stuart Armstrong.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 3, Arsenal 2. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Shane Long.

Attempt missed. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Yan Valery.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Arsenal. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

Offside, Southampton. Maya Yoshida tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner because of an injury.

Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Charlie Austin replaces Danny Ings.

Booking

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Mesut Özil replaces Alex Iwobi.

Hand ball by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Nathan Redmond because of an injury.

Offside, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong tries a through ball, but Matt Targett is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City17142148103844
2Liverpool1613303462842
3Tottenham17130431161539
4Chelsea17114235142137
5Arsenal17104337231434
6Man Utd167542826226
7Wolves177461919025
8Everton176652422224
9West Ham177372525024
10Watford177372325-224
11Bournemouth177282528-323
12Leicester176472121022
13Brighton176382024-421
14Newcastle174491422-816
15Crystal Palace1743101423-915
16Cardiff1742111733-1614
17Southampton172691632-1612
18Burnley1733111533-1812
19Huddersfield1724111028-1810
20Fulham1723121642-269
View full Premier League table

