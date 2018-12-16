Brighton 1-2 Chelsea: Eden Hazard stars as Blues hold on for win

Hazard scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season against Brighton

Eden Hazard scored one goal and assisted another as Chelsea held on to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Belgium forward set up the Blues' opener with a wonderful pass across the face of goal for the arriving Pedro to tap in on 17 minutes.

Willian then pounced on a loose pass from Leon Balogun and played in Hazard, who ran from just over the halfway line, outpacing the Brighton defence, before slotting past Mat Ryan just after the half hour mark.

Brighton, who welcomed back Glenn Murray to the starting XI after a shoulder injury, barely threatened in the first hour.

But they improved following Murray's substitution for Romanian striker Florin Andone and pulled a goal back in the 66th minute.

Bernardo headed a cross back across goal and Solly March was unopposed as he hooked his shot past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Seagulls fans felt Marcos Alonso should have been sent off as last man after fouling March late on, but the Spaniard was only shown a yellow card.

Chelsea withstood the hosts' late attacks to record their first win in three away matches to stay in fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Tottenham.

Brighton remain in 13th place.

Hazard's heroics

Chelsea only have one fit striker in Olivier Giroud after Alvaro Morata suffered a knee injury in midweek, but they chose to keep the Frenchman on the bench.

Hazard made up for the lack of firepower up front, starting as a false nine flanked by Willian and Pedro, and the Belgium continued his fine form.

His assist for Pedro was his ninth this season and the 27-year-old has the most in Europe's top five leagues.

He then broke an eight-game scoring drought with his eighth league goal of the season.

Hazard has now been involved in more Premier League goals this season - 17 in 16 games - than he was in the whole of last season - 16 in 34 games.

His influence waned in the second half as Brighton grew into the game and his afternoon was ended by a hefty challenge from Dale Stephens, which led to him limping off in the 83rd minute.

Like Hazard, Chelsea's performance dropped after the break and Brighton finished the stronger of the two teams.

They held on though, and manager Maurizio Sarri will surely be pleased they did not squander their lead and were able to build on last weekend's impressive 2-0 victory against Manchester City going into the busiest part of the season.

Man of the match - Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was key in Chelsea's win

What's next?

Brighton travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT kick-off).

Meanwhile, Chelsea host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday (19:45), before Leicester visit Stamford Bridge in the league on Saturday (15:00).

