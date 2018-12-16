Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 2.
Brighton 1-2 Chelsea: Eden Hazard stars as Blues hold on for win
-
- From the section Premier League
Eden Hazard scored one goal and assisted another as Chelsea held on to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
The Belgium forward set up the Blues' opener with a wonderful pass across the face of goal for the arriving Pedro to tap in on 17 minutes.
Willian then pounced on a loose pass from Leon Balogun and played in Hazard, who ran from just over the halfway line, outpacing the Brighton defence, before slotting past Mat Ryan just after the half hour mark.
Brighton, who welcomed back Glenn Murray to the starting XI after a shoulder injury, barely threatened in the first hour.
But they improved following Murray's substitution for Romanian striker Florin Andone and pulled a goal back in the 66th minute.
Bernardo headed a cross back across goal and Solly March was unopposed as he hooked his shot past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Seagulls fans felt Marcos Alonso should have been sent off as last man after fouling March late on, but the Spaniard was only shown a yellow card.
Chelsea withstood the hosts' late attacks to record their first win in three away matches to stay in fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Tottenham.
Brighton remain in 13th place.
Hazard's heroics
Chelsea only have one fit striker in Olivier Giroud after Alvaro Morata suffered a knee injury in midweek, but they chose to keep the Frenchman on the bench.
Hazard made up for the lack of firepower up front, starting as a false nine flanked by Willian and Pedro, and the Belgium continued his fine form.
His assist for Pedro was his ninth this season and the 27-year-old has the most in Europe's top five leagues.
He then broke an eight-game scoring drought with his eighth league goal of the season.
Hazard has now been involved in more Premier League goals this season - 17 in 16 games - than he was in the whole of last season - 16 in 34 games.
His influence waned in the second half as Brighton grew into the game and his afternoon was ended by a hefty challenge from Dale Stephens, which led to him limping off in the 83rd minute.
Like Hazard, Chelsea's performance dropped after the break and Brighton finished the stronger of the two teams.
They held on though, and manager Maurizio Sarri will surely be pleased they did not squander their lead and were able to build on last weekend's impressive 2-0 victory against Manchester City going into the busiest part of the season.
Man of the match - Eden Hazard
What's next?
Brighton travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT kick-off).
Meanwhile, Chelsea host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday (19:45), before Leicester visit Stamford Bridge in the league on Saturday (15:00).
More to follow.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 22Montoya
- 14Balogun
- 5DunkBooked at 55mins
- 30Bernardo
- 11KnockaertSubstituted forLocadiaat 83'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 24Pröpper
- 20March
- 13GroßSubstituted forBissoumaat 81'minutes
- 17MurraySubstituted forAndoneat 60'minutesBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 2Bruno
- 3Bong
- 7Kayal
- 8Bissouma
- 9Locadia
- 10Andone
- 23Steele
Chelsea
- 1ArrizabalagaBooked at 90mins
- 28Azpilicueta
- 2Rüdiger
- 30David Luiz
- 3AlonsoBooked at 87mins
- 7Kanté
- 5Jorginho
- 17KovacicSubstituted forBarkleyat 75'minutes
- 11PedroSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 66'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forGiroudat 83'minutes
- 22Willian
Substitutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 8Barkley
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Caballero
- 18Giroud
- 27Christensen
- 33Emerson
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 30,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 2.
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Booking
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jürgen Locadia replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Olivier Giroud replaces Eden Hazard because of an injury.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yves Bissouma replaces Pascal Groß.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Bernardo tries a through ball, but Pascal Groß is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Willian.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eden Hazard (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ross Barkley replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Pedro.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 2. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo with a headed pass.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Foul by David Luiz (Chelsea).
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.