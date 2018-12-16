Match ends, Rangers 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Rangers 1-0 Hamilton Academical: Steven Gerrard's side move top of Premiership
Steven Gerrard's Rangers returned to the top of the Premiership after a slim home win over Hamilton Academical.
With Celtic losing earlier in the day to Hibs, Rangers' three points were enough to move them above Kilmarnock on goal difference.
Daniel Candeias fired Rangers into an early lead moments after Kyle Lafferty had headed the ball off the post.
But they struggled to add more despite their dominance, with Hamilton offering little at the other end.
The win also ended a run of three games without a victory across all competitions for Gerrard's side.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 36McAuley
- 31Barisic
- 17McCrorieSubstituted forMiddletonat 58'minutes
- 21CandeiasSubstituted forHallidayat 81'minutes
- 37Arfield
- 8Jack
- 35Grezda
- 11LaffertyBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Worrall
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 16Halliday
- 23Coulibaly
- 40Middleton
- 44Dallas
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 2McGowan
- 6KilgallonSubstituted forPennyat 88'minutes
- 4GordonBooked at 68mins
- 46Sowah
- 3McMann
- 9BinghamSubstituted forBrustadat 74'minutes
- 12TaiwoSubstituted forBoydat 83'minutes
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 39mins
- 7Imrie
- 10Keatings
Substitutes
- 5Tshiembe
- 17Penny
- 20Marsden
- 21Want
- 22Monlouis
- 30Boyd
- 31Brustad
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 49,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home22
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Booking
Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Alex Penny replaces Matthew Kilgallon because of an injury.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
(Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Kilgallon (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Eros Grezda (Rangers).
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth McAuley (Rangers).
James Keatings (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Steven Boyd replaces Thomas Taiwo.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Andy Halliday replaces Daniel Candeias.
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Attempt blocked. Fredrik Brustad (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Thomas Taiwo.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Fredrik Brustad replaces Rakish Bingham.
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical).
Booking
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Eros Grezda (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.
Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.