Rangers 1-0 Hamilton Academical: Steven Gerrard's side move top of Premiership

Rangers Daniel Candeias celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0

Steven Gerrard's Rangers returned to the top of the Premiership after a slim home win over Hamilton Academical.

With Celtic losing earlier in the day to Hibs, Rangers' three points were enough to move them above Kilmarnock on goal difference.

Daniel Candeias fired Rangers into an early lead moments after Kyle Lafferty had headed the ball off the post.

But they struggled to add more despite their dominance, with Hamilton offering little at the other end.

The win also ended a run of three games without a victory across all competitions for Gerrard's side.

