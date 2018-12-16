Scottish Premiership
Rangers1Hamilton0

Rangers 1-0 Hamilton Academical: Steven Gerrard's side move top of Premiership

Rangers Daniel Candeias celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0
Steven Gerrard's Rangers returned to the top of the Premiership after a slim home win over Hamilton Academical.

With Celtic losing earlier in the day to Hibs, Rangers' three points were enough to move them above Kilmarnock on goal difference.

Daniel Candeias fired Rangers into an early lead moments after Kyle Lafferty had headed the ball off the post.

But they struggled to add more despite their dominance, with Hamilton offering little at the other end.

The win also ended a run of three games without a victory across all competitions for Gerrard's side.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 36McAuley
  • 31Barisic
  • 17McCrorieSubstituted forMiddletonat 58'minutes
  • 21CandeiasSubstituted forHallidayat 81'minutes
  • 37Arfield
  • 8Jack
  • 35Grezda
  • 11LaffertyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Worrall
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 16Halliday
  • 23Coulibaly
  • 40Middleton
  • 44Dallas

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 2McGowan
  • 6KilgallonSubstituted forPennyat 88'minutes
  • 4GordonBooked at 68mins
  • 46Sowah
  • 3McMann
  • 9BinghamSubstituted forBrustadat 74'minutes
  • 12TaiwoSubstituted forBoydat 83'minutes
  • 18MacKinnonBooked at 39mins
  • 7Imrie
  • 10Keatings

Substitutes

  • 5Tshiembe
  • 17Penny
  • 20Marsden
  • 21Want
  • 22Monlouis
  • 30Boyd
  • 31Brustad
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
49,055

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home22
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Rangers 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

Booking

Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Alex Penny replaces Matthew Kilgallon because of an injury.

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

(Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Kilgallon (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Eros Grezda (Rangers).

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gareth McAuley (Rangers).

James Keatings (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Steven Boyd replaces Thomas Taiwo.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Andy Halliday replaces Daniel Candeias.

Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

Attempt blocked. Fredrik Brustad (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Thomas Taiwo.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Fredrik Brustad replaces Rakish Bingham.

Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Academical).

Booking

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Eros Grezda (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.

Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ziggy Gordon.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17104339142534
2Kilmarnock18104428181034
3Celtic16103336102633
4Aberdeen179352218430
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian177552819926
9Motherwell175391827-918
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11Dundee1723121436-229
12St Mirren1823131336-239
View full Scottish Premiership table

