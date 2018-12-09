Quiz: Name the players who have made 500 Premier League appearances
-
- From the section Premier League
James Milner recorded his 500th Premier League appearance in Liverpool's 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
The midfielder becomes the 13th player to reach the milestone in England's top division.
But can you the name them all? You've got three minutes to do so...
Can you the name the 13 players to make 500 or more appearances in the Premier League?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13