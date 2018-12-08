2019 Women's World Cup: England and Scotland in same group

England and Scotland have been drawn in the same group for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France next summer.

Japan, World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up four years later, and Argentina are the other sides in Group D.

Scotland, who are making their first appearance at the World Cup, will meet England in Nice on 9 June. The finals are staged from 7 June to 7 July.

England and Scotland met at Euro 2017, with the Lionesses winning 6-0.

