What happened in the Premier League? Liverpool charge on, Manchester United thrash Fulham

Mohamed Salah scored more than once in a league game for the first time since 17 March, when he scored four against Watford

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool beat Bournemouth to move top of the Premier League, at least temporarily, while Manchester United thumped Fulham to end their winless run.

Liverpool beat the Cherries 4-0 in the early kick-off to leapfrog Manchester City in the table before Pep Guardiola's side play Chelsea at 17:30 GMT.

United won 4-1 at home against Fulham, thanks to goals from Ashley Young, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. It was United's first league win in five matches, but Fulham remain bottom of the table.

Arsenal left it late to beat Huddersfield, with Lucas Torreira scoring an 83rd-minute winner in a 1-0 win that takes the Gunners third in the table.

Elsewhere, West Ham came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2, with a spectacular strike from Felipe Anderson the pick of the Hammers' goals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's first game as Southampton manager ended in defeat as the Saints lost 1-0 at Cardiff.

Burnley won for the first time since September with a narrow home victory over Brighton, which moves them out of the relegation zone.

Scottish champions Celtic thrashed pre-match league leaders Kilmarnock 5-1 to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

In the Championship, leaders Norwich scored a 93rd-minute winner against Bolton to stay top of the table.

Second-placed Leeds kept pace with Norwich by coming from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers to stay a point behind.

Frank Lampard's Derby are third in the table after beating 10-man Wigan 1-0.