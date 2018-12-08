Match ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
FC Schalke 04 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores derby winner
Jadon Sancho scored the winner as Borussia Dortmund moved nine points clear of at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over derby rivals Schalke.
Thomas Delaney's header put the league leaders ahead before Schalke levelled through Daniel Caligiuri's penalty.
With 16 minutes to play, England winger Sancho picked the ball up on the left, drove into the box and finished coolly.
It was the 18-year-old's sixth goal of the season, making him the youngest Dortmund player to reach that total.
Elsewhere, defending champions Bayern Munich moved up to second with a 3-0 victory over Nuremberg in which Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for the 42nd time in Germany's top flight. Only ex-Bayern striker Gerd Muller has scored more doubles, with 55.
Polish forward Lewandowski headed in Joshua Kimmich's corner before tucking home the rebound after Leon Goretzka's curled effort struck the bar from outside the box. Franck Ribery added the third in a comfortable victory over the 16th-placed side.
Borussia Monchengladbach can climb back above Bayern and narrow Dortmund's lead to seven points with victory at home to 15th-placed Stuttgart on Sunday.
Defeat in the Ruhr derby against Dortmund means Schalke slip to 13th in the table, five points above the bottom two.
Dortmund, unbeaten domestically this season, have not won the German league since 2012, with Bayern claiming the past six titles.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 18Caligiuri
- 26SanéBooked at 31mins
- 5NastasicBooked at 59mins
- 24OczipkaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 76'minutes
- 28Schöpf
- 13RudyBooked at 90mins
- 25Harit
- 10BentalebSubstituted forSerdarat 55'minutes
- 19BurgstallerSubstituted forMendylat 37'minutes
- 2McKennie
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 8Serdar
- 11Konoplyanka
- 17Stambouli
- 23Teuchert
- 29Naldo
- 35Nübel
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekBooked at 14mins
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 5HakimiBooked at 63mins
- 6Delaney
- 28Witsel
- 7SanchoSubstituted forPulisicat 89'minutes
- 11ReusBooked at 67mins
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forGuerreiroat 62'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forGötzeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 61,767
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Attempt missed. Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Jadon Sancho because of an injury.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Paco Alcácer.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Bastian Oczipka.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hamza Mendyl (FC Schalke 04).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).
Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.
VAR: Penalty Kick.