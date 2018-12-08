African champions Nigeria will face hosts France at 2019 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Super Falcons
Nigeria's triumphant 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners

African champions Nigeria have been drawn in Group A of the 2019 Women's World Cup where they will face the hosts France.

The Super Falcons won a ninth continental title out of 11 editions last weekend, beating South Africa on penalties in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final - and will also face South Korea and Norway at next year's global showpiece event.

Debutants South Africa will play in Group B alongside Germany, China and Spain.

Cameroon are drawn in Group E with Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

In other interesting match-ups, England will face neighbours Scotland in Group D, a group which also includes Argentina and Japan.

Defending champions the United States will take on Sweden, Thailand and Chile in Group F, and Jamaica - who are also debutants - will face Australia, Italy and Brazil in Group C.

The 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup will be held in France from 7 June to 7 July, with hosts France facing South Korea in the opening game on 7 June in Paris.

