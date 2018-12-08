African champions Nigeria will face hosts France at 2019 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's triumphant 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners

African champions Nigeria have been drawn in Group A of the 2019 Women's World Cup where they will face the hosts France.

The Super Falcons won a ninth continental title out of 11 editions last weekend, beating South Africa on penalties in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final - and will also face South Korea and Norway at next year's global showpiece event.

Debutants South Africa will play in Group B alongside Germany, China and Spain.

Cameroon are drawn in Group E with Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

In other interesting match-ups, England will face neighbours Scotland in Group D, a group which also includes Argentina and Japan.

Defending champions the United States will take on Sweden, Thailand and Chile in Group F, and Jamaica - who are also debutants - will face Australia, Italy and Brazil in Group C.

The 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup will be held in France from 7 June to 7 July, with hosts France facing South Korea in the opening game on 7 June in Paris.