Checkatrade Trophy third-round draw: Sunderland face Newcastle Under-21s
- From the section Football
League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland face a home derby tie with Newcastle Under-21s with a Checkatrade Trophy last eight place at stake.
It will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs since a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2016.
Peterborough United, who won the trophy in 2014, face a trip to London to meet Chelsea's Under-21 side.
And twice-winners Port Vale's reward for overcoming Stoke Under-21s in midweek is a home tie with Shrewsbury.
Manchester City Under-21s will be away to either Rochdale or Oldham, who meet on Tuesday.
The only other outstanding second-round game between Oxford and Tottenham Under-21s takes place on 18 December, with the winners away to Cheltenham Town.
Ties will be played during week commencing 7 January, 2019.
Northern section
- Rochdale or Oldham v Manchester City U21
- Sunderland v Newcastle U21
- Accrington v Bury
- Port Vale v Shrewsbury
Southern section
- Southend v Portsmouth
- Chelsea U21 v Peterborough
- Northampton v Bristol Rovers
- Cheltenham v Oxford or Tottenham U21