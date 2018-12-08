Checkatrade Trophy third-round draw: Sunderland face Newcastle Under-21s

Jack Ross
Jack Ross' Sunderland side reached the last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Notts County

League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland face a home derby tie with Newcastle Under-21s with a Checkatrade Trophy last eight place at stake.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs since a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2016.

Peterborough United, who won the trophy in 2014, face a trip to London to meet Chelsea's Under-21 side.

And twice-winners Port Vale's reward for overcoming Stoke Under-21s in midweek is a home tie with Shrewsbury.

Manchester City Under-21s will be away to either Rochdale or Oldham, who meet on Tuesday.

The only other outstanding second-round game between Oxford and Tottenham Under-21s takes place on 18 December, with the winners away to Cheltenham Town.

Ties will be played during week commencing 7 January, 2019.

Northern section

  • Rochdale or Oldham v Manchester City U21
  • Sunderland v Newcastle U21
  • Accrington v Bury
  • Port Vale v Shrewsbury

Southern section

  • Southend v Portsmouth
  • Chelsea U21 v Peterborough
  • Northampton v Bristol Rovers
  • Cheltenham v Oxford or Tottenham U21

