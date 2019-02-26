Match ends, Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Peterhead v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3BoyleBooked at 52mins
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 29SutherlandSubstituted forLyleat 62'minutes
- 10LeitchSubstituted forGibsonat 71'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forWillisat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 21Henderson
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
Cowdenbeath
- 1Lennox
- 2Mullen
- 4ToddSubstituted forPyperat 45'minutes
- 5Deas
- 3Bollan
- 7AllanSubstituted forMalcolmat 81'minutes
- 6MillerSubstituted forHenveyat 59'minutes
- 10Fraser
- 11SwannBooked at 90mins
- 8Buchanan
- 9RentonBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 12Pyper
- 14Scott
- 15Malcolm
- 16Henvey
- 17McGurn
- 18Sneddon
- 19Fotheringham
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay in match Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Michael Dunlop (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Paul Willis replaces Rory McAllister.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Blair Malcolm replaces Jordan Allan.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Booking
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. William Gibson replaces Jack Leitch.
Attempt missed. Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).