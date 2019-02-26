Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Cowdenbeath0

Peterhead v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3BoyleBooked at 52mins
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 29SutherlandSubstituted forLyleat 62'minutes
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forGibsonat 71'minutes
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forWillisat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 21Henderson
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4ToddSubstituted forPyperat 45'minutes
  • 5Deas
  • 3Bollan
  • 7AllanSubstituted forMalcolmat 81'minutes
  • 6MillerSubstituted forHenveyat 59'minutes
  • 10Fraser
  • 11SwannBooked at 90mins
  • 8Buchanan
  • 9RentonBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Scott
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Henvey
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
532

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home26
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay in match Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Michael Dunlop (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Paul Willis replaces Rory McAllister.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Blair Malcolm replaces Jordan Allan.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Booking

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Hand ball by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. William Gibson replaces Jack Leitch.

Attempt missed. Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135846291744
5Elgin25113114349-636
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2569102834-627
9Berwick2442182264-4214
10Albion2614211761-447
