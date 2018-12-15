Watford 3-2 Cardiff City

Watford players celebrate Jose Holebas' goal

A dominant Watford held off a late Cardiff comeback to seal their first Premier League win since October.

Three fine goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quinas saw Watford cruise into a comfortable lead, with their opponents proving no match for the Hornets for much of the game.

But with 10 minutes remaining at Vicarage Road, Junior Hoilett pulled back a seeming consolation goal before Bobby Reid added a second to give Cardiff a sniff of an unlikely point.

Neil Warnock's side would have been dead and buried early on were it not for the acrobatics of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who produced a string of stunning saves either side of half-time to keep Cardiff in the game.

But, in what was the first top-flight meeting between these two sides, Watford held on to get back to winning ways.

In a moment of magic, Deulofeu had opened the scoring in the first half, jinking his way past two defenders before neatly placing the ball past Etheridge.

After the break, Holebas doubled the Hornets' lead with a stunning curling effort before Domingos Quina made it three with his first Premier League goal.

It looked to have been enough to seal all three points at a canter yet Cardiff's comeback came out of the blue following a performance that lacked any real energy from the Bluebirds.

First Hoilett curled the ball past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster before Reid capitalised on a scramble in the box to poke home.

Watford survive a scare

Watford had lost their two previous home games before the visit of Cardiff but their performance was far superior to that of a side who, prior to kick-off, had picked up just nine points from their past 12 games.

Deulofeu was at the heart of much of their play and his goal - described by Garth Crooks on Final Score as 'Diego Maradona-esque' - was richly deserved as Cardiff struggled to contain their opponents.

Roberto Pereyra - Watford's top scorer this season with five goals - was not without his chances either and went close not long after Deulofeu's opener, a poor final touch letting him down.

Watford went into half-time having enjoyed 75% of the first-half possession and, with moves straight off the training ground, added two more goals after the break, the second from Holebas the pick of the bunch.

But they quickly became complacent after Quinas' third and Cardiff made them pay for the change in pace with two quickfire goals.

Watford could have had a fourth in added time but for another late save by Etheridge.

Etheridge proves Cardiff's hero

Just two places separated Watford and Cardiff in the table before kick-off but the first half demonstrated a real gulf in class between the two sides.

But despite the defeat, Cardiff head home with a lot to thank goalkeeper Etheridge for. He produced save after save, single-handedly preventing Pereyra from scoring a hat-trick with less than an hour played.

Despite their lacklustre first-half performance, they weren't without their chances though and Harry Arter almost played Josh Murphy in on goal with a sliding cross midway through.

A rare moment of Watford carelessness was capitalised on by the visitors as Quina played the ball straight into their possession and Hoilett was able to put in a cross, which floated just high of Callum Paterson in the box.

It was in the second half that they found another gear with some slick play involving Nathaniel Mendez-Laing putting the pressure on the hosts.

Hoilett had a chance on goal before his and his side's perseverance was rewarded but it proved too little, too late.

The loss marked Cardiff boss Neil Warnock's first defeat by Watford as a manager.

Man of the match - Gerard Deulofeu (Watford)

Gerard Deulofeu scored a clever opening goal for Watford before providing the assist for Jose Holebas' second

The stats

This was Watford's first win in seven Premier League games (D2 L4), since beating Huddersfield 3-0 in October.

Cardiff scored twice in an away Premier League game for the first time this season, last doing so in March 2014 vs West Brom (3-3).

Watford (2) vs Cardiff (1) was the first Premier League match to see three goals scored from outside the box this season.

At 19 years and 27 days, Domingos Quina became Watford's youngest ever Premier League goalscorer.

Abdoulaye Doucouré registered his fifth Premier League assist this season - only Troy Deeney in 2015-16 (7) has provided more for Watford in a single campaign.

Watford's José Holebas has been directly involved in more goals than any other Premier League defender this season (7 - 3 goals, 4 assists).

Gerard Deulofeu both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time with Watford, last doing so in November 2015 for Everton against Sunderland.

Cardiff's Junior Hoilett has scored two goals in his last four Premier League games - more than he'd managed in his previous 61 in the competition (1).

What's next?

Watford travel to West Ham in their next Premier League outing on Saturday, 22 December (15:00 GMT), while Cardiff welcome Manchester United to Wales (17:30 GMT).