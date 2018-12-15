Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley
Christian Eriksen's stoppage-time strike broke Burnley's brave resistance as Tottenham maintained their pursuit of the top two in the Premier League.
It looked as if the Clarets had held on to a deserved point, but in the 91st minute substitute Eriksen popped up in the area to slam his shot high past Joe Hart.
The Burnley goalkeeper had earlier pulled off a magnificent save to deny Erik Lamela on a day when the home side produced very few clear-cut chances.
The victory moves third-placed Spurs to 39 points and within three of Liverpool in second. Burnley remain in 17th with 12 points - two points above the relegation zone.
Spurs rewarded for their patience
Perseverance paid off for the London side against Barcelona in midweek and it did so once again against Burnley.
Mauricio Pochettino's men tried several combinations to unlock the visiting defence, but time and time again they were thwarted. Most of their forays broke down on the edge of the area.
They did, though, break through on a handful of occasions, with Lucas Moura and substitute Son Heung-min going close. The Brazilian, the hero against the Catalans last Tuesday, poked a volley wide before Son's angled drive just missed Hart's far post.
In between those two chances, Hart pulled off a superb stop to deny Lamela.
With seconds remaining Pochettino, wearing a woolly hat in wet Wembley conditions, looked a beaten man until one of his generals raised his spirits and brought the home support to their feet.
It was striker Harry Kane the provider, as he laid the ball into the path of Eriksen, who fired his shot beyond the reach of Hart.
Clarets' resilience unrewarded
The result was cruel on Burnley.
This was the sort of resolute performance against one of the 'Big Six' we got used to seeing from Sean Dyche's side last season. They defended from the front and restricted the space for attacking players Kane, Dele Alli and Lamela by hunting them down in pairs.
This focus on defence meant Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had a quiet time at the other end. The Frenchman did, however, suffer one of his lapses in concentration when his poor pass out of defence was almost punished by a header from Ashley Barnes.
Barnes also had a scissor-kick inside the area blocked by Kane in the first half.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Trippier
- 4Alderweireld
- 33Davies
- 3Rose
- 17Sissoko
- 52SkippSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 75'minutes
- 11LamelaSubstituted forLlorenteat 82'minutes
- 20Alli
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forEriksenat 65'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 8Winks
- 16Walker-Peters
- 18Llorente
- 22Gazzaniga
- 23Eriksen
- 53Eyoma
Burnley
- 20Hart
- 26BardsleyBooked at 68mins
- 28Long
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 25LennonSubstituted forVokesat 90+3'minutes
- 18Westwood
- 4Cork
- 12BradyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHendrickat 90+2'minutes
- 10BarnesSubstituted forWoodat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 9Vokes
- 11Wood
- 13Hendrick
- 14Gibson
- 27Vydra
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 41,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Aaron Lennon.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Jeff Hendrick replaces Robbie Brady.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Erik Lamela.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Ashley Barnes.
Offside, Burnley. Aaron Lennon tries a through ball, but Jack Cork is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Oliver Skipp.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Kevin Long (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Phil Bardsley (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen replaces Lucas Moura.
Booking
Robbie Brady (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Robbie Brady (Burnley) because of an injury.
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).