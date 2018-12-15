Premier League
Tottenham1Burnley0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Robbie Brady (left) and Moussa Sissoko
Tottenham are now unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions against Burnley

Christian Eriksen's stoppage-time strike broke Burnley's brave resistance as Tottenham maintained their pursuit of the top two in the Premier League.

It looked as if the Clarets had held on to a deserved point, but in the 91st minute substitute Eriksen popped up in the area to slam his shot high past Joe Hart.

The Burnley goalkeeper had earlier pulled off a magnificent save to deny Erik Lamela on a day when the home side produced very few clear-cut chances.

The victory moves third-placed Spurs to 39 points and within three of Liverpool in second. Burnley remain in 17th with 12 points - two points above the relegation zone.

Spurs rewarded for their patience

Perseverance paid off for the London side against Barcelona in midweek and it did so once again against Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino's men tried several combinations to unlock the visiting defence, but time and time again they were thwarted. Most of their forays broke down on the edge of the area.

They did, though, break through on a handful of occasions, with Lucas Moura and substitute Son Heung-min going close. The Brazilian, the hero against the Catalans last Tuesday, poked a volley wide before Son's angled drive just missed Hart's far post.

In between those two chances, Hart pulled off a superb stop to deny Lamela.

With seconds remaining Pochettino, wearing a woolly hat in wet Wembley conditions, looked a beaten man until one of his generals raised his spirits and brought the home support to their feet.

It was striker Harry Kane the provider, as he laid the ball into the path of Eriksen, who fired his shot beyond the reach of Hart.

Clarets' resilience unrewarded

The result was cruel on Burnley.

This was the sort of resolute performance against one of the 'Big Six' we got used to seeing from Sean Dyche's side last season. They defended from the front and restricted the space for attacking players Kane, Dele Alli and Lamela by hunting them down in pairs.

This focus on defence meant Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had a quiet time at the other end. The Frenchman did, however, suffer one of his lapses in concentration when his poor pass out of defence was almost punished by a header from Ashley Barnes.

Barnes also had a scissor-kick inside the area blocked by Kane in the first half.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Trippier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 33Davies
  • 3Rose
  • 17Sissoko
  • 52SkippSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 75'minutes
  • 11LamelaSubstituted forLlorenteat 82'minutes
  • 20Alli
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forEriksenat 65'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 8Winks
  • 16Walker-Peters
  • 18Llorente
  • 22Gazzaniga
  • 23Eriksen
  • 53Eyoma

Burnley

  • 20Hart
  • 26BardsleyBooked at 68mins
  • 28Long
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 25LennonSubstituted forVokesat 90+3'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 4Cork
  • 12BradyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHendrickat 90+2'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forWoodat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Heaton
  • 2Lowton
  • 9Vokes
  • 11Wood
  • 13Hendrick
  • 14Gibson
  • 27Vydra
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
41,645

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Aaron Lennon.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Jeff Hendrick replaces Robbie Brady.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Rose.

Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.

Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Erik Lamela.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Ashley Barnes.

Offside, Burnley. Aaron Lennon tries a through ball, but Jack Cork is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Oliver Skipp.

Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

Kevin Long (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross.

Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Phil Bardsley (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen replaces Lucas Moura.

Booking

Robbie Brady (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).

Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Robbie Brady (Burnley) because of an injury.

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

