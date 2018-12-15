Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester: Luka Milivojevic earns Eagles win

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic proved the difference with a superb strike just before the break

Crystal Palace secured a much-needed win over Leicester thanks to captain Luka Milivojevic's superb strike in an otherwise scrappy game at Selhurst Park.

Both sides struggled to create chances in a drab first half until Milivojevic beat Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel from 25 yards out with a powerful, curving shot.

Jamie Vardy earlier had a goal disallowed for a foul on Vicente Guaita as the returning striker caught the Palace keeper, making his Premier League debut, dawdling on the ball.

After the interval, Guaita made a fine save to deny Vardy - flicking the ball onto the inside of the post and claiming the rebound.

That was as close as Leicester came, with Demarai Gray and substitute Rachid Ghezzal both sliding efforts narrowly wide.

Palace also failed to exploit the opening they found but held firm under concerted pressure in the closing stages to claim a potentially vital win and move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Palace break Zaha curse

Palace had lost their previous 13 league matches without talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha - who was suspended on Saturday - a run stretching back to a 3-2 victory at Sunderland in September 2016.

The hosts still sorely missed him against Leicester, with Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew both working hard but lacking Zaha's creativity.

Despite not carrying much threat up front, Palace got through with a resolute performance from their defence and midfield, and a moment of exquisite quality.

Townsend and Aaron Wan-Bissaka worked the ball down the right but could not find a way through. It found its way to Milivojevic in a more central position and the Serbia midfielder took a touch before hitting a fine, arcing shot into the far corner.

Elsewhere, James McArthur, freed up from his nominal role on the right of a midfield four to run in between the lines, was excellent and caused Leicester problems.

And Martin Kelly - in for the suspended James Tomkins - epitomised a largely solid defensive display from the hosts, routinely beating Vardy to head clear Leicester crosses.

More to follow.