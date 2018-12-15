Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 0.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester: Luka Milivojevic earns Eagles win
Crystal Palace secured a much-needed win over Leicester thanks to captain Luka Milivojevic's superb strike in an otherwise scrappy game at Selhurst Park.
Both sides struggled to create chances in a drab first half until Milivojevic beat Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel from 25 yards out with a powerful, curving shot.
Jamie Vardy earlier had a goal disallowed for a foul on Vicente Guaita as the returning striker caught the Palace keeper, making his Premier League debut, dawdling on the ball.
After the interval, Guaita made a fine save to deny Vardy - flicking the ball onto the inside of the post and claiming the rebound.
That was as close as Leicester came, with Demarai Gray and substitute Rachid Ghezzal both sliding efforts narrowly wide.
Palace also failed to exploit the opening they found but held firm under concerted pressure in the closing stages to claim a potentially vital win and move five points clear of the relegation zone.
Palace break Zaha curse
Palace had lost their previous 13 league matches without talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha - who was suspended on Saturday - a run stretching back to a 3-2 victory at Sunderland in September 2016.
The hosts still sorely missed him against Leicester, with Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew both working hard but lacking Zaha's creativity.
Despite not carrying much threat up front, Palace got through with a resolute performance from their defence and midfield, and a moment of exquisite quality.
Townsend and Aaron Wan-Bissaka worked the ball down the right but could not find a way through. It found its way to Milivojevic in a more central position and the Serbia midfielder took a touch before hitting a fine, arcing shot into the far corner.
Elsewhere, James McArthur, freed up from his nominal role on the right of a midfield four to run in between the lines, was excellent and caused Leicester problems.
And Martin Kelly - in for the suspended James Tomkins - epitomised a largely solid defensive display from the hosts, routinely beating Vardy to head clear Leicester crosses.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 31GuaitaBooked at 90mins
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 34Kelly
- 12Sakho
- 3van Aanholt
- 18McArthurBooked at 45mins
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forSchluppat 65'minutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 7MeyerSubstituted forPuncheonat 90+3'minutes
- 10Townsend
- 14J AyewSubstituted forSørlothat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 2Ward
- 6Dann
- 9Sørloth
- 15Schlupp
- 21Wickham
- 42Puncheon
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Ricardo PereiraBooked at 61mins
- 5Morgan
- 15Maguire
- 28Fuchs
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forOkazakiat 89'minutes
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forGhezzalat 45'minutes
- 7GraySubstituted forIheanachoat 73'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 2Simpson
- 6Evans
- 8Iheanacho
- 12Ward
- 20Okazaki
- 21Iborra
- 31Ghezzal
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 24,738
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 0.
Offside, Leicester City. Christian Fuchs tries a through ball, but Wes Morgan is caught offside.
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon replaces Max Meyer.
Booking
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Marc Albrighton.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Alexander Sørloth replaces Jordan Ayew.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Demarai Gray.
Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.