Fulham 0-2 West Ham: Hammers win again to keep hosts bottom of league

Michail Antonio had time to take a touch and put the ball between Sergio Rico's legs

West Ham earned a fourth consecutive Premier League win for the first time in almost five years to keep toothless Fulham bottom of the table.

The Cottagers, who have not kept a clean sheet all season, wasted several chances in the first half while falling asleep to let the Hammers take the lead with their first two shots.

Robert Snodgrass curled the visitors into the lead from Felipe Anderson's pass, and Michail Antonio was left unmarked to double the advantage.

Anderson almost scored late on with the second half's only shot on target, but his effort was saved by Sergio Rico.

Fulham - who created very little after the break - have won once in Claudio Ranieri's five games in charge so far.

'Fulham need a new goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers'

Fulham's problem this season has been leaking goals - they are the only team in England's top four divisions to not keep a single clean sheet.

But their issues at Craven Cottage on Saturday were as much to do with their finishing.

Fulham had 12 shots in the first half to West Ham's two, excluding blocked efforts.

Aboubakar Kamara wasted the best chance when his one-on-one effort was saved by Lukasz Fabianski. The striker had a header and a long-range effort stopped, while the keeper also kept out Aleksandar Mitrovic's 20-yard deflected strike.

Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Tom Cairney all missed the target with shots from outside the box.

They could have stopped Anderson in the build-up to the opening goal, and nobody picked up Antonio for the second,

Their luck appeared to be summed up when Denis Odoi and Alfie Mawson injured themselves while trying to stop Anderson, although they could both continue after treatment.

Fulham never looked like threatening any kind of comeback in the second half, and did not force any saves from the West Ham keeper.

They had won once in Ranieri's first four games - his opening match against Southampton. But that run included games at Chelsea and Manchester United - with two of the previous three defeats at Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, three of their four games before the new year - including this one - are at home, with none against the Premier League's elite clubs.

Despite conceding 42 goals in 17 Premier League games, Fulham remain only three points adrift of safety.

Having spent £100m in the summer following promotion to get them ready for the Premier League, they are likely to be able to afford more spending in January.

However, on the basis of the season so far, and this game, they could do with new strikers, midfielders, defenders and a goalkeeper.

