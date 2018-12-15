Match ends, Fulham 0, West Ham United 2.
Fulham 0-2 West Ham: Hammers win again to keep hosts bottom of league
-
- From the section Premier League
West Ham earned a fourth consecutive Premier League win for the first time in almost five years to keep toothless Fulham bottom of the table.
The Cottagers, who have not kept a clean sheet all season, wasted several chances in the first half while falling asleep to let the Hammers take the lead with their first two shots.
Robert Snodgrass curled the visitors into the lead from Felipe Anderson's pass, and Michail Antonio was left unmarked to double the advantage.
Anderson almost scored late on with the second half's only shot on target, but his effort was saved by Sergio Rico.
Fulham - who created very little after the break - have won once in Claudio Ranieri's five games in charge so far.
- Follow reaction to the game here
- What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?
- Live: Torino v Juventus
'Fulham need a new goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers'
Fulham's problem this season has been leaking goals - they are the only team in England's top four divisions to not keep a single clean sheet.
But their issues at Craven Cottage on Saturday were as much to do with their finishing.
Fulham had 12 shots in the first half to West Ham's two, excluding blocked efforts.
Aboubakar Kamara wasted the best chance when his one-on-one effort was saved by Lukasz Fabianski. The striker had a header and a long-range effort stopped, while the keeper also kept out Aleksandar Mitrovic's 20-yard deflected strike.
Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Tom Cairney all missed the target with shots from outside the box.
They could have stopped Anderson in the build-up to the opening goal, and nobody picked up Antonio for the second,
Their luck appeared to be summed up when Denis Odoi and Alfie Mawson injured themselves while trying to stop Anderson, although they could both continue after treatment.
Fulham never looked like threatening any kind of comeback in the second half, and did not force any saves from the West Ham keeper.
They had won once in Ranieri's first four games - his opening match against Southampton. But that run included games at Chelsea and Manchester United - with two of the previous three defeats at Manchester City and Liverpool.
However, three of their four games before the new year - including this one - are at home, with none against the Premier League's elite clubs.
Despite conceding 42 goals in 17 Premier League games, Fulham remain only three points adrift of safety.
Having spent £100m in the summer following promotion to get them ready for the Premier League, they are likely to be able to afford more spending in January.
However, on the basis of the season so far, and this game, they could do with new strikers, midfielders, defenders and a goalkeeper.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 25Rico
- 4Odoi
- 26Mawson
- 13ReamSubstituted forChristieat 45'minutes
- 23Bryan
- 5Chambers
- 24SeriBooked at 41minsSubstituted forJohansenat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Cairney
- 47Kamara
- 14SchürrleSubstituted forKebanoat 77'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 7Kebano
- 8Johansen
- 11Ayité
- 19Vietto
- 22Christie
- 44Cissé
West Ham
- 1Fabianski
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 11Snodgrass
- 16NobleBooked at 39minsSubstituted forObiangat 62'minutes
- 41Rice
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 30AntonioSubstituted forDianganaat 85'minutes
- 17HernándezSubstituted forCarrollat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cresswell
- 9Carroll
- 13Adrián
- 14Obiang
- 21Ogbonna
- 32Costa Silva
- 45Diangana
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 24,081
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, West Ham United 2.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Grady Diangana.
Offside, Fulham. Cyrus Christie tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United).
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Grady Diangana (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grady Diangana.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Grady Diangana replaces Michail Antonio.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (Fulham).
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Denis Odoi.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Snodgrass.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces André Schürrle.
Alfie Mawson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andy Carroll replaces Chicharito.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United).
Attempt missed. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Fabián Balbuena.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Fulham).
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Cyrus Christie (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pedro Obiang replaces Mark Noble because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Stefan Johansen replaces Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
Foul by André Schürrle (Fulham).
Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.