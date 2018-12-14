Preston North End v Millwall
Preston should have midfielder Ben Pearson available to face Millwall in the Championship after a thigh strain.
Brandon Barker has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest.
Millwall's only injury absentees are forward Tom Bradshaw (knee) and midfielder Shaun Williams.
Forward trio Aiden O'Brien, Lee Gregory and Steve Morison are all set to continue after returning from injuries against Hull City last Saturday.
The Lions, who are 21st in the Championship table, are still chasing a first away league victory of the season.
Preston start the game six places - and six points - better off than Millwall.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in five matches against Millwall in all competitions.
- Both of the past two league matches between Preston and Millwall at Deepdale have ended goalless.
- Since losing successive home games in September, Preston are unbeaten in five league games at Deepdale and have scored four goals on three occasions in that run.
- Millwall are one of three Championship sides yet to record a win on the road this season, along with Brentford and Rotherham United.
- Eight of Preston's 32 league goals this season have been scored by substitutes - three more than any other Championship side.