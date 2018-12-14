Preston North End v Millwall

Alan Browne has been directly involved in four goals in Preston's last two home games - two strikes and two assists

Preston should have midfielder Ben Pearson available to face Millwall in the Championship after a thigh strain.

Brandon Barker has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest.

Millwall's only injury absentees are forward Tom Bradshaw (knee) and midfielder Shaun Williams.

Forward trio Aiden O'Brien, Lee Gregory and Steve Morison are all set to continue after returning from injuries against Hull City last Saturday.

The Lions, who are 21st in the Championship table, are still chasing a first away league victory of the season.

Preston start the game six places - and six points - better off than Millwall.

Match facts