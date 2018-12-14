Championship
Blackburn15:00Birmingham
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Bradley Dack has hit nine Championship goals for Blackburn - but he must double that tally to match the 18 he bagged last season in League One
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Blackburn Rovers wide man Elliott Bennett misses a fourth straight game as he continues his recovery from a slight metatarsal fracture.

Boss Tony Mowbray hoped he might be in contention to return next week against former club Norwich City

Birmingham City have winger Jota in contention to return after missing four matches with a groin problem.

Blues will be without skipper Michael Morrison at Ewood Park, and he is set to be replaced by Marc Roberts.

Morrison was forced off with a hamstring problem in last weekend's first home defeat of the season against Bristol City.

Garry Monk's side, in ninth, are ahead of Tony Mowbray's 11th-placed Blackburn on goal difference only.

Rovers have lost just once at home this season, but they face a Birmingham side who have won three of their last six away games, including at Leeds and Stoke.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers have lost just one of their last 23 home games against Birmingham City in all competitions.
  • Rovers have lost just one of their last 30 league games at Ewood Park - the 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in October.
  • Blues have won three of their last six Championship away games - as many as in their previous 27 outings.
  • Tony Mowbray has lost his last three Championship games against Birmingham - all with Middlesbrough, between March 2012 and March 2013.
  • Bradley Dack's nine Championship goals so far this season have earned Blackburn 12 points. Only Billy Sharp has won more points for his side with his goals (13, from 11 strikes, for Sheffield United).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you