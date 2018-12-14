Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Bradley Dack has hit nine Championship goals for Blackburn - but he must double that tally to match the 18 he bagged last season in League One

Blackburn Rovers wide man Elliott Bennett misses a fourth straight game as he continues his recovery from a slight metatarsal fracture.

Boss Tony Mowbray hoped he might be in contention to return next week against former club Norwich City

Birmingham City have winger Jota in contention to return after missing four matches with a groin problem.

Blues will be without skipper Michael Morrison at Ewood Park, and he is set to be replaced by Marc Roberts.

Morrison was forced off with a hamstring problem in last weekend's first home defeat of the season against Bristol City.

Garry Monk's side, in ninth, are ahead of Tony Mowbray's 11th-placed Blackburn on goal difference only.

Rovers have lost just once at home this season, but they face a Birmingham side who have won three of their last six away games, including at Leeds and Stoke.

Match facts