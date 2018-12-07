Jose Mourinho: Manchester United boss happy at club, says agent

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have won just six Premier League games this season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "very happy" and "fully committed" to the club, according to his agent.

Mourinho's position at the club has been under scrutiny this season with United currently eighth in the Premier League, eight points off the top four.

The Portuguese, 55, signed a contract extension at Old Trafford in January but has been linked with a return to former club Real Madrid.

"It's totally untrue," said his agent Jorge Mendes via a statement.

"Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

Mourinho's United play Fulham at home on Saturday.