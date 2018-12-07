Arsenal's Rob Holding ruled out for up to nine months with knee injury

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has been ruled out for up to nine months after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Holding had made 16 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season.

"Rob will undergo surgery in the coming days and rehabilitation is expected to take between six to nine months," said an Arsenal statement.

"Everyone at the club will now be working as hard as we can to ensure Rob is back on the pitch as soon as possible."