Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham boss wants to manage until 75

Manuel Pellegrini won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2014

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is targeting another decade in management, taking him to the age of 75.

Pellegrini's men host the Premier League's oldest manager on Saturday when 71-year-old Roy Hodgson takes Crystal Palace to London Stadium.

"I hope to be working in my 70s, maybe 75-plus," said 65-year-old Pellegrini.

"I would prefer to be 10 years younger, but you can continue working in the same way if you keep yourself in good shape and remain hungry."

The Hammers boss is the fourth oldest in the division behind Hodgson, Cardiff's Neil Warnock (70) and Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri (67).

Chilean Pellegrini, who started his managerial career with Universidad de Chile in 1988, led Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2014.

"In this profession the more experience you have, the easier it is to analyse the game," he added.