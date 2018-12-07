Celtic's Scott Sinclair brands fan 'absolute disgrace' for racial abuse

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has criticised a fan who shouted a racial slur during his side's Scottish League Cup final win over Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old Englishman highlighted the remark made as he had a penalty saved at Hampden after a video emerged.

"Just seen the video from Sunday's game," he said on Twitter. "Absolute disgrace for the ignorance of the uneducated fan shouting racial abuse."

A man was convicted last year of a racist chant aimed at Sinclair.

Robert Anderson, of Tolcross, had filmed himself uttering the remark in McChuill's pub in Glasgow and received a community service order.

Scott Sinclair had a penalty saved by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis