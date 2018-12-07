Jordan Nobbs: Arsenal and England midfielder ruled out of Women's World Cup

Jordan Nobbs has 56 senior international caps and was England's player of 2016

Arsenal and England midfielder Jordan Nobbs will miss the 2019 Women's World Cup after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

The national side's vice-captain, 25, suffered the injury during Arsenal's 4-0 win at Everton on 18 November.

Nobbs, who had surgery on Monday, will miss the rest of the season with the World Cup starting in France on 7 June.

"We are all wishing Jordan a speedy recovery," said Lionesses head coach Phil Neville.

"She is an invaluable member of the Lionesses squad and played a huge part in helping us secure our place at next summer's Women's World Cup finals in France.

"Naturally we are disappointed that a player of Jordan's ability and importance will not be able to take part in the World Cup, but the priority is that she returns to full fitness and can look forward to many exciting years ahead playing for both her club and country."

Phil Neville's Lionesses will go into the World Cup as one of the favourites, having finished third in 2015 in Canada.

Nobbs did not play in that tournament because of a hamstring injury, but was part of the squad.