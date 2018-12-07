Arsenal to talk to players over nitrous oxide inhalation allegations

Arsenal players will be "spoken to" by club chiefs after images emerged allegedly showing four members of the first team inhaling nitrous oxide.

In CCTV footage obtained by the Sun, the players, at a party in London in August, appear to be inhaling the substance from balloons.

Nitrous oxide is also known as laughing gas or 'hippy crack'.

An Arsenal spokesperson told the BBC players would be "spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities."

Nitrous oxide slows down the brain and the body's responses, giving users a feeling of euphoria and can cause hallucinations, but can also lead to headaches, dizziness and paranoia.

However, large doses can starve the body and brain of oxygen, according to government drug advice service Frank.

While it is not illegal to possess the drug, it is illegal to give away or sell.