Zack Steffen: Manchester City close to signing MLS goalkeeper for £7m

Zack Steffen playing for Columbus Crew in the MLS

Manchester City are close to signing Major League Soccer's goalkeeper of the year Zack Steffen from Columbus Crew.

The 23-year-old, who is expected to cost around £7m, made the first of his six international appearances for the United States earlier this year.

City cannot complete the deal until the January transfer window opens.

It is not clear whether Steffen will be able to get a work permit to join City immediately or if he will go somewhere else on loan.