Zack Steffen: Manchester City close to signing MLS goalkeeper for £7m

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Zack Steffen
Zack Steffen playing for Columbus Crew in the MLS

Manchester City are close to signing Major League Soccer's goalkeeper of the year Zack Steffen from Columbus Crew.

The 23-year-old, who is expected to cost around £7m, made the first of his six international appearances for the United States earlier this year.

City cannot complete the deal until the January transfer window opens.

It is not clear whether Steffen will be able to get a work permit to join City immediately or if he will go somewhere else on loan.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you