Match ends, Livingston 5, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Livingston 5-0 Hearts: Hosts score five goals and Arnaud Djoum sent off in 14 minute spell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Livingston scored five goals and Hearts' Arnaud Djoum was sent off in the space of 14 minutes as the hosts thumped Craig Levein's side at the Toni Macaroni Arena.
Hearts, who could have gone joint-top of the Premiership, were routed in West Lothian.
Craig Halkett scored a penalty before Hearts were reduced to 10 men when Djoum received a second yellow card.
Dolly Menga and Ryan Hardie, twice, scored before Shaun Byrne made it five.
Referee Nick Walsh had erroneously shown Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal a second yellow card after giving away the initial penalty before correcting his mistake.
The result means Livingston move into fifth in the Premiership, while Hearts remain fourth, missing the chance to go level with Celtic at the top.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31GallagherSubstituted forHamiltonat 86'minutes
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 15Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 7Jacobs
- 11CaddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 68'minutes
- 45MengaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forSaundersat 82'minutes
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 5Saunders
- 10Sibbald
- 17Robinson
- 21Stewart
- 30Hamilton
- 33Lawson
Hearts
- 1ZlamalBooked at 72mins
- 2Smith
- 28DikamonaSubstituted forHughesat 25'minutes
- 6Berra
- 17GaruccioSubstituted forLeeat 77'minutes
- 38MorrisonSubstituted forClareat 45'minutes
- 5Haring
- 7Bozanic
- 11Mitchell
- 10Sutchuin-DjoumBooked at 74mins
- 18MacLean
Substitutes
- 8Lee
- 9Clare
- 13Doyle
- 15Wighton
- 16Hughes
- 23Mulraney
- 51Hickey
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 4,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 5, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack Hamilton replaces Declan Gallagher.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 5, Heart of Midlothian 0. Shaun Byrne (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Declan Gallagher (Livingston) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Steven Saunders replaces Dolly Menga.
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian).
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 4, Heart of Midlothian 0. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Lawless.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 3, Heart of Midlothian 0. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Pittman.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Olly Lee replaces Ben Garuccio.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Heart of Midlothian 0. Dolly Menga (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.
Delay in match (Livingston).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) for a bad foul.
Dolly Menga (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Craig Halkett (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Zdenek Zlamal (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Livingston. Craig Halkett draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Zdenek Zlamal (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Nicky Cadden.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Dolly Menga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Ben Garuccio (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ben Garuccio (Heart of Midlothian).