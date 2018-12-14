Match ends, Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Sheffield United 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies come from behind to beat Blades
-
- From the section Championship
Goals from Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs helped West Bromwich Albion come from behind to beat fellow Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United.
The Blades had led early on through David McGoldrick's neat finish before Barry equalised with the visitors' first real chance of the game just before half-time.
Harvey Barnes was the architect of that equaliser and was denied a goal of his own by Dean Henderson's smart save on the hour.
But the on-loan Leicester forward again turned provider for the winner, with a clever backheel that left-back Gibbs drilled in from 10 yards to finish a fine move involving Matty Phillips.
Victory moves West Brom above Sheffield United up to third and stretches their unbeaten run to six games, while the Blades have failed to win any of their past three league games at home.
It was a first league win for the Baggies at Bramall Lane since February 2004, when their current boss Darren Moore scored at both ends in a 2-1 victory.
West Brom also registered three successive away victories for the first time since winning four in a row on their way to the Championship title in 2008.
Barry, 37, showed all his experience with a left-footed drive into the top corner from the edge of the penalty box for his first of the campaign.
Gibbs added to earlier goals this season against QPR and Millwall as he ensured Sheffield United's wait for a first home league win since the end of October went on.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 6Basham
- 12EganBooked at 62mins
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 16Norwood
- 4FleckSubstituted forCouttsat 58'minutes
- 3StevensSubstituted forJohnsonat 90'minutes
- 21DuffySubstituted forWashingtonat 77'minutes
- 17McGoldrick
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 22Johnson
- 25Moore
- 27Smith
- 28Cranie
- 39Washington
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 24Adarabioyo
- 25Dawson
- 26Hegazi
- 3Gibbs
- 10Phillips
- 8Livermore
- 18Barry
- 15BarnesSubstituted forBruntat 90+3'minutes
- 19Rodriguez
- 16Gayle
Substitutes
- 6Sako
- 11Brunt
- 12Mears
- 13Myhill
- 14Townsend
- 17Burke
- 34Harper
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 23,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Brunt replaces Harvey Barnes.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marvin Johnson replaces Enda Stevens.
Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Washington replaces Mark Duffy.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 2. Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion).
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by John Egan.
Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jack O'Connell tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Basham.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross following a corner.
Booking
John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
Attempt blocked. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Paul Coutts replaces John Fleck.
Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez.
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enda Stevens.