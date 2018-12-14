Sheffield United 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies come from behind to beat Blades

Kieran Gibbs netted his third league goal of the season as West Brom came from behind to win at Bramall Lane

Goals from Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs helped West Bromwich Albion come from behind to beat fellow Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United.

The Blades had led early on through David McGoldrick's neat finish before Barry equalised with the visitors' first real chance of the game just before half-time.

Harvey Barnes was the architect of that equaliser and was denied a goal of his own by Dean Henderson's smart save on the hour.

But the on-loan Leicester forward again turned provider for the winner, with a clever backheel that left-back Gibbs drilled in from 10 yards to finish a fine move involving Matty Phillips.

Victory moves West Brom above Sheffield United up to third and stretches their unbeaten run to six games, while the Blades have failed to win any of their past three league games at home.

It was a first league win for the Baggies at Bramall Lane since February 2004, when their current boss Darren Moore scored at both ends in a 2-1 victory.

West Brom also registered three successive away victories for the first time since winning four in a row on their way to the Championship title in 2008.

Barry, 37, showed all his experience with a left-footed drive into the top corner from the edge of the penalty box for his first of the campaign.

Gibbs added to earlier goals this season against QPR and Millwall as he ensured Sheffield United's wait for a first home league win since the end of October went on.