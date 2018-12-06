Real Madrid 6-1 Melilla: Hosts seal 10-1 aggregate win to reach Spanish Cup last 16

From the section

Vinicius, 18, joined Madrid for £39m from Flamengo in July

Real Madrid thrashed third division Melilla 6-1 to record a 10-1 aggregate win and reach the Spanish Cup last 16.

Marco Asensio's double and Javi Sanchez's debut goal earned a 3-0 half-time lead at the Bernabeu.

Isco and Vinicius Junior added two more before Melilla, a tiny Spanish autonomous enclave in north Africa, scored through striker Yacine Qasmi's 81st-minute penalty.

Spain midfielder Isco got his second goal of the game to complete the rout.

Although Madrid boss Santiago Solari made 10 changes to the team that beat Valencia 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, he still named four Spain internationals and three-time Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The first leg, on 31 October, was Solari's first match in charge.