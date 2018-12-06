Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Real Madrid6Melilla1

Real Madrid 6-1 Melilla: Hosts seal 10-1 aggregate win to reach Spanish Cup last 16

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius, 18, joined Madrid for £39m from Flamengo in July

Real Madrid thrashed third division Melilla 6-1 to record a 10-1 aggregate win and reach the Spanish Cup last 16.

Marco Asensio's double and Javi Sanchez's debut goal earned a 3-0 half-time lead at the Bernabeu.

Isco and Vinicius Junior added two more before Melilla, a tiny Spanish autonomous enclave in north Africa, scored through striker Yacine Qasmi's 81st-minute penalty.

Spain midfielder Isco got his second goal of the game to complete the rout.

Although Madrid boss Santiago Solari made 10 changes to the team that beat Valencia 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, he still named four Spain internationals and three-time Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The first leg, on 31 October, was Solari's first match in charge.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Vallejo
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forGarciaat 45'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 18LlorenteSubstituted forCeballosat 45'minutes
  • 22Isco
  • 20Asensio
  • 7MarianoSubstituted forat 82'minutes
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira JúniorSubstituted forFidalgo Fernándezat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 13Casilla
  • 17Vázquez
  • 24Ceballos
  • 27González
  • 36Fidalgo Fernández
  • 37Garcia

Melilla

  • 1Moreno González
  • 2Romero López
  • 5Mahanan
  • 4Segura Martínez
  • 3Torres
  • 6Ortega
  • 10Menudo DomínguezSubstituted forMartínat 60'minutes
  • 7García
  • 9Qasmi
  • 11RuanoSubstituted forAmar Romeroat 56'minutes
  • 8Mizzian SalmiSubstituted forOteguiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Chakla
  • 13Barrio
  • 14Otegui
  • 15Garrido Fernández
  • 16Martín
  • 17Amar Romero
  • 18Martínez
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
55,243

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMelilla
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home32
Away13
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th December 2018

  • Real MadridReal Madrid6MelillaMelilla1
  • LevanteLevante2LugoLugo0
  • EibarEibar2Sporting GijónSporting Gijón2
  • HuescaHuesca0Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao4
  • Real BetisReal Betis4Racing de SantanderRacing de Santander0

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you