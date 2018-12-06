SheBelieves Cup: England to face Brazil, Japan and US in 2019 tournament

Phil Neville oversaw England in last year's tournament in his first three matches in charge

England women will play Brazil, Japan and hosts United States in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup as part of their World Cup preparations.

Phil Neville's side, who are competing in the round-robin tournament for the fourth successive year, start against Brazil in Philadelphia on 27 February.

They then face the US in Nashville three days later before playing Japan in Tampa on 5 March.

England came second in the 2018 event during Neville's first games in charge.

They cruised to a 4-1 win over France, who miss the tournament this year, before drawing 2-2 with Germany and losing 1-0 to winners USA.

England are yet to win the tournament, which began in 2016.

All four nations are among the top eight in the Fifa rankings and will be in the hat for Saturday's World Cup draw.

The draw can be seen across BBC TV and online from 17:00 GMT on Saturday.